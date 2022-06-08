Fired up crowd heckle Gore's mayor at Groundswell's 3 Waters meeting

A vocal crowd yelled and held up signs during a Groundswell meeting to discuss the Government's 3 Waters reforms, in Gore on Wednesday.

A fired up crowd held up signs and yelled at Gore district mayor Tracy Hicks at a public meeting about the Government’s 3 Waters reforms.

The meeting was hosted by farmer advocate group Groundswell NZ, which is calling for councils to hold binding referendums on the reforms, which will see council water and wastewater infrastructure which was now run by councils instead be run by four Government owned entities.

Hicks told the crowd that saying no to the 3 waters reforms wasn’t enough, because it didn’t fix the problem.

It was estimated that $330m had to be spent in the Gore district on infrastructure in the next 10 to 15 years, and with only 6500 ratepayers, upgrades could not happen without Government funding, he said.

“The state of disrepair of our infrastructure across the nation is the problem that we have to address, and we have to address it as a nation.

”The real question is what does the way forward look like, lets not just keep doing the same old, same old, because you just get the same old, same old.’’

Rachael Kelly/Stuff Gore district mayor Tracy Hicks was yelled at during a Groundswell NZ meeting to discuss the Government's 3 Water reforms on Wednesday.

About 300 people attended the meeting at the Gore Town and Country Club, the third to be held on a tour of Otago and Southland by Groundswell NZ.

But it was former broadcaster Peter Williams, speaking on behalf of the New Zealand Taxpayers Union, that wound up the crowd to begin with, saying that the reforms were undemocratic, would result in unnecessary bureaucracy, Maori ownership of water needed to be challenged, that 3 waters would lead to higher water costs and a loss of local control over water assets.

Rachael Kelly/Stuff Former broadcaster Peter Williams, speaking on behalf of the NZ Taxpayers Union, fired up the crowd at a public meeting to discuss the 3 Waters reforms in Gore. The meeting was hosted by Groundswell NZ.

Under the reforms, it is proposed that Iwi/Māori will have a greater role in the system, including pathways for enhanced participation by whānau and hapū as these services relate to their Treaty rights and interests.

Southland district councillor Don Byars, and Gore district councillor Cliff Bolger also addressed the crowd, and a pre-recorded statement from Invercargill city deputy mayor Nobby Clarke was played.

Groundswell will host another meeting at the Invercargill Workingmen’s Club at 7pm on Thursday.