'Disgraceful': Crown hasn't paid for land it took from developer eight years ago

A heritage advocate is yet to receive a cent for two central Christchurch properties the Crown took from him using emergency rebuild powers nearly eight years ago.

That is despite a government minister rubber-stamping a compensation package worth more than $2 million in 2020, and the land being relisted for sale.

At the heart of the long-running saga, the latest chapter of which will be heard in the High Court next week, is a dispute over how much the properties which used to be in Manchester St and Bedford Row are worth.

Denis Harwood, whose companies owned the properties, believes the compensation package is inadequate and is fighting for about another $1m.

While the matter remains subject to court action, the Crown is refusing to pay out any of the money it’s accepted his companies are owed.

Harwood, 69, is fuming, not only because of the lack of compensation he’s received, but because the land he once owned is now listed for sale as part of a “super lot” and could be sold for a profit to a private developer.

“I think the way it’s been handled is disgraceful.”

Peter Meecham/Stuff Harwood’s central Christchurch properties are now for sale as part of a “super lot”.

In 2013, the Crown gave notice that it intended to compulsorily acquire 128 Manchester St and 10-12 Bedford Row for the east frame, a rebuild anchor project designed to help repopulate the central city in mixed density housing after the Canterbury earthquakes.

The properties were owned by NZ Cash Flow Control Ltd and Offshore Holdings Ltd respectively. Harwood, a property developer and heritage advocate, is the sole director and shareholder of those companies.

Apartment buildings on the sites were severely damaged in the earthquakes. Harwood had plans to repair and renovate the Manchester St structure, while the two at Bedford Row were torn down because they were deemed hazardous.

The Crown offered $351,700 for 128 Manchester St and $222,300 for 10-12 Bedford Row. The prices reflected what a valuer had assessed as being the bare land value of the properties.

In their view, repairing the Manchester St building was uneconomical. Harwood disagreed and felt both properties were worth significantly more than the “low-ball offer” he received.

However, his attempts to negotiate a higher price were fruitless. In January the following year the Crown acquired the properties using special powers granted to it under the Canterbury Earthquake Recovery Act.

Nearly six years went by without any money changing hands before a panel convened to consider a 2016 compensation claim from NZ Cash Flow Control and Offshore Holdings.

At that hearing, the panel recommended the properties were worth a combined $1.732 million ($1.422 million for 128 Manchester St and $310,000 for 10-12 Bedford Row), about three times what the Crown had first offered.

It also said the companies should be paid costs and accrued interest totalling several hundred thousand dollars.

According to the panel, the original offers relied on valuations that used property sales that weren’t comparable.

The assessment of the Manchester St property, if it had been repaired, was also significantly less than it should have been, the panel said.

The compensation package was approved nearly a year later, in October 2020, by then Greater Christchurch Regeneration Minister Megan Woods.

Harwood appealed against the decision, and the matter will be heard in the High Court at Christchurch on Tuesday.

At that hearing, Harwood’s lawyer Jeremy Johnson will argue that the compensation package was inadequate, particularly for the Manchester St property.

“They [the panel] have allowed too high a margin for the builder involved in the hypothetical rebuild of the Manchester St property, they have added in too much to allow for potential increases in construction costs, and they have allowed too much profit and risk for the developer,” Johnson said.

Fletcher Living was meant to build all 900 homes in the east frame, but Ōtākaro Ltd, the company overseeing the city’s anchor projects, last year announced it would sell three of the 14 lots in the development to other developers if it would speed up progress.

The Manchester St and Bedford Row properties form part of one of the so-called “super lots”, which is on the corner of Manchester and Cashel streets.

In May, Stuff reported that negotiations with a private developer interested in buying the block had stalled. The deal had been complicated by the fast-changing property and construction market.

Stuff An artist's impression of the east frame apartment buildings to be built between Manchester, Worcester and Hereford streets by Williams Corporation.

Another of the east frame lots, on the corner of Manchester and Worcester streets, was recently sold to Williams Corporation, which plans to build 102 new homes, some in apartment blocks up to six storeys high.

Harwood has restored several heritage buildings in the last 50 years, including Hereford Chambers and Springfield Manor.

He said he would have restored and renovated the “beautiful” 1920s Manchester St building, which wasn’t heritage listed but had heritage qualities, and built multi-storey apartment blocks on Bedford Row, had the Crown not acquired the properties from him in 2014.

“They would be worth a fortune today. I’d like to be compensated properly and fairly, so I can go on and utilise the funds for restoring other buildings.”

Separately, Harwood is suing the Crown because he believes it should have offered the properties back to him when the titles were transferred to Ōtākaro in 2016.

The Greater Christchurch Regeneration Act compelled it to do so, he said. He invited others who hadn’t been offered their properties back to “join my class action ... because the Government must be stopped from creating ways to steal people’s land and assets”.

Toitū Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand’s head of Crown property Sonya Wikitera declined to comment while the matters were subject to court proceedings.