Auckland Council spending nearly $13 million per year on legal fees

Between 2018 and 2021, Auckland Council spent nearly $13 million per year on average on legal fees. (File photo)

Auckland Council has spent more than $56 million on external legal fees over the last five years, dropping on average $12.8 million a year from 2018 until 2021.

The council’s most expensive year in that time was 2019 when it spent over $16 million, information provided to Stuff under the Official Information Act shows.

That year, the council had 1310 cases already open, and 878 new ones were opened throughout the year with 1059 cases closed by the beginning of 2020.

In 2022, until June 2 the council had spent nearly $5 million, with 257 new cases opened and 181 closed so far. There were already 956 open cases on the council’s desk at the beginning of the year.

Some cases opened wouldn’t need legal action to be resolved, Auckland Council General Counsel, Helen Wild​ said.

“The number of files opened reflects the fact that legal risk is actively managed at council and reflects the size and scale of Auckland Council as the largest local authority in Australasia as well as the council’s diverse range of functions,” Wild said.

“The primary driver of the legal costs is not the total number of cases, but the number of cases that are complex and long-running and therefore consume the majority of our external legal spend, such as the remaining multi-unit weathertightness claims and significant regulatory or plan change appeals.”

The spending figures didn’t include some 80% of cases that are managed in-house, Wild added.

What were included were the cases that went to external counsel, usually if they were particularly large or if they were especially complex or risky and warranted independent advice.

Auckland Council has been taken to court by all sorts of individuals and groups over the years.

The weather tightness claims refer to the hundreds of leaky homes claims processed in the last decade. By 2018, the council had paid out $265 million on claims.

A notable occasion where the council has had to face the High Court is a prolific battle with Ngāti Pāoa Trust Board in 2021 who sought to overturn the resource consent granted for the Kennedy Point Marina.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff It’s a year since Kennedy Point marina construction started and the Protect Pūtiki group was formed. (First published March 9, 2022)

Protracted legal battles between the council and supermarkets over the sale of alcohol rules have cost the council at least $1 million.

The council and its development agency Eke Panuku have spent at least $605,750 on a legal battle with former Māori Party co-leader John Tamihere over a housing development in Old Papatoetoe’s Tavern Lane.

It’s also been taken to task over potential failures to follow its own rules or meet its legal duties. Environmental advocates sought a judicial review before the High Court over the council’s handling of protected tree regulations.

Wild said in some cases, the council in-house legal team will partner with the external lawyers on preparing court documents to keep costs down.

“Our internal team will often handle the less complex claims and prosecutions. We work in partnership with our providers in all other cases to ensure the best use of resources and the most efficient outcome,” Wild said.

“In all cases except the enforcement matters, the claims are brought by other parties against the council, and as such the council has no option but to respond.”

Types of cases Auckland Council typically deals with: