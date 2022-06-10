Frustrated councils call for booze law reforms

Palmerston North is likely to add its voice to calls for an overhaul of liquor licensing law that is just not working for local councils and communities.

The city council is among the majority of councils that have been unable to put a local alcohol policy into effect because of appeals, with no indication when the four appeals might ever be heard.

Alcohol Healthwatch director Nicki Jackson has won the support of the council’s community development committee to push for law reform.

The Sale and Supply of Alcohol (Harm Minimisation) Bill is in Parliament’s ballot box, but with the support of 61 MPs, it could be advanced without waiting for a lucky draw.

READ MORE:

* Legal challenges against Auckland Council's local alcohol policy cost ratepayers over $1m

* Only 4 per cent of alcohol sales happen after 9pm, so should hours be cut?

* Council abandons work on local alcohol policy



Jackson said the key features of the bill would be to remove the ability for appeals, phase out alcohol sponsorship of broadcast sport, and strengthen the powers of district licensing committees.

She said no other council social policies, such as those related to gambling and harmful substances, were subject to appeal.

The key elements of Palmerston North’s proposed policy were to move closing times for bars forward an hour to 2am, and for off-licence sales to end at 9pm.

Council senior policy analyst said it was unlikely the Alcohol Regulatory and Licensing Authority would deal with it before appeals against Auckland’s policy, in progress for seven years, were heard in the Supreme Court.

Simon Maude/Stuff Hamilton City Council abandoned its provisional local alcohol policy in March 2018 having spent $203,000 on the process.

Jackson said alcohol harm was real in Palmerston North, with more than 30% of men and nearly 20% of women indulging in hazardous drinking.

The harm was seen in increased risk of cancer, injury, road trauma, mental illness, violence, crime and fetal alcohol spectrum disorder.

But the law that had promised communities greater influence over the availability of alcohol, through the number of outlets, localities and opening hours, had proven ineffective, she said.

In Palmerston North, the district licensing committee had not refused a licence or renewal in three years.

It did, however, refuse a licence renewal for the central city bar The Office in late 2021.

Councillors were urged by Cancer Society community health advocate Kerry Hocquard to support the call for change.

She said it was part of the council’s role to put the health and wellbeing of the community at the heart of decision-making.

STUFF Councils team up demanding a review of liquor licensing law.

Cr Lorna Johnson said the power imbalance in the alcohol licensing area was wrong, with those with the deepest pockets able to over-ride community concerns.

Cr Karen Naylor said it had been “incredibly frustrating” trying to devise a local alcohol policy that could implement any controls without attracting opposition.

Cr Pat Handcock said the gravity of the harm caused by alcohol could not be overestimated, and a better balance was needed between the needs of business and the safety of the community.

Rangitāne appointee to the committee Danielle Harris said Māori had been hurt by the impact of alcohol for generations and would “150% support” any steps to reduce the harm.

The only opposing voice among councillors was Leonie Hapeta, who said she did not have enough detail about exactly what it was the council would be supporting.

Messages would be sent from the council asking for a law review, indicating support for the private member’s bill, and asking Palmerston North MP Tangi Utikere to support lifting the bill from the ballot box.