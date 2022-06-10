Children at Canterbury's Castle Hill 'ecstatic' to wake up to blanket of snow

Winter has arrived with snowfall of up to 40cm falling in parts of the South Island.

Children in Canterbury’s Castle Hill village are enjoying their first snow day as meteorologists warn of heavy falls for much of the South Island.

Castle Hill resident Sonia Wakefield said her three children were “ecstatic” to wake up to a snow covering and a cancelled school bus.

MetService issued a heavy snow watch for Central Otago, the Queenstown Lakes District and the Canterbury High Country west of Otematata and south of Mount Cook village until 6am on Friday, and State Highway 73 from Springfield to Arthur’s Pass closed overnight but reopened around 9am.

Wakefield said the school bus could not get her children from Castle Hill to Springfield.

“We’ve had 5 centimetres of pretty wet snow but it was enough to cover the ground. It has been beautiful. We have been tobogganing and some other kids were on their skis through the village,” she said.

The snow eased off with rain beginning to fall around 9am.

Supplied The Wakefield family enjoying a snow day at Castle Hill.

MetService issued a road snowfall warning for the South Island mountain passes for Friday and warned it could be extended with another period of heavy snow expected for late Friday and Saturday

Remarkables Ski Area manager Ross Lawrence said he was “very excited” with snow up to 50cm in places.

”I’m calling we’ve had 30cm in the last 24 hours. It’s easing a little but another front is coming in this afternoon and we will have several more come in over the next three or four days.

“It’s right on cue so we are looking forward to opening on June 18 with as much terrain as possible,” he said.

Supplied Snow at Lake Ōhau Lodge. The skifield said on social media that 38cm and counting had fallen up to 9.30am on Thursday.

The warning for Arthur’s Pass and Porters Pass were in place until 3pm on Friday with up to 2cm expected down to 800m.

Residents spoken to said there was no snow in Arthur’s Pass village or Springfield.

Another period of snow was possible from Friday night and into Saturday.

Up to 3cm was expected to settle on the Haast Pass, and up to 5cm on the Lindis Pass overnight, with more expected from Friday evening into Saturday.

The Crown Range Road was forecast to get up to 5cm above 800m, with more expected Friday and Saturday.

The Milford Road was closed on Thursday due to snow and was expected to get up to 40cm down to 600m to midnight Friday.

Supplied/Waka Kotahi Road closed between Springfield and Arthur's Pass to snow.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said the stormy weather would continue across all of New Zealand on Friday, with thunderstorms rolling into Fiordland and potentially reaching Auckland by about noon.

He said the storm front would also bring high winds and heavy rain.

“It won’t be until Tuesday that we will have more settled weather.”

The West Coast of the South Island has heavy rain, high winds and thunderstorm warnings in place for Friday.

Snow was predicted for much of the South Island, excluding the east coast, from early Friday morning, Ferris said.

“There will be snow all along the Southern Alps.”

Bryn Preston/Supplied Lightning streaks across the sky at the Blaketown tip head near Greymouth on the West Coast on Wednesday.

The snow will come down to 400 to 600 metres on Friday and 200m in Southland on Saturday.

It will come down to 700m in the Canterbury high country.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has warned of snowfall on many South Island passes into Friday morning, with more snow set for Otago into the evening and the weekend.

Waka Kotahi journey manager Tresca Forreste said a wintery blast was heading up the country.

“Be ready for cold and wintery conditions across the southern and central South Island and the lower North Island as we head into the weekend,” she said.

Mt Hutt Mt Hutt skifield got 8cm of snow on Thursday. (webcam screenshot)

“It’s likely restrictions or closures could disrupt travel,” she says.

Waka Kotahi crews generally use a combination of CMA (calcium magnesium acetate, a coating which reduces ice) and grit on the roads during winter as ice controllers.

“Road users need to drive at much slower speeds in these conditions, gritted or not. Allow for much greater braking distances and avoid braking suddenly."

People who must travel should be prepared for road closures, long delays and should carry chains.

Carrying chains and knowing how to fit them may be required when travelling on some South Island roads, for example Arthur’s and Porters Passes (SH73), Haast Pass (SH6) Burkes and Lindis Pass (SH8), Milford Road (SH94) and State Highway 75 between Akaroa and Christchurch.

Waka Kotahi/Supplied The Milford Piopiotahi highway (SH94) being cleared on Thursday.

The Milford Road, SH94, closed at 4.30pm Thursday with restrictions likely on Friday and over the weekend.

”Heavy snow is forecast for Friday so SH94 may not reopen fully. A convoy in and out is planned when lighter snow is forecast between 10am and 12 noon Friday, depending on the snow clearing progress.”

Weather forecasts predicted some snow overnight on the Lindis Pass, SH8, between Otago’s Cromwell and Canterbury’s Omarama then potentially more widespread snow Friday morning on the Lindis Pass, Queenstown Lakes area, Haast and Kingston. More snow could fall over Otago Friday night and then throughout the weekend.