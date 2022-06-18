Rustling Charlie: A tale of missing livestock, angry creditors and a disappointed mum

Charlie Thompson is a wanted man by the many businesses and customers he owes money to.

He’s a charming man, affable and engaging, but Charlie Thompson didn’t earn the nickname “Rustling Charlie” for nothing. NADINE PORTER investigates why two rural communities are wary of the man – and why his own mother is warning people not to get involved with him.

Speak to Charlie Thompson’s neighbours on his farms in Canterbury and Otago and you will find a distinct connection: valuable livestock that goes missing with no explanation.

Then widen the scope and find a trail of unpaid contractors and people who say they want him investigated.

Thompson’s financial debts appear to be extensive, and now the latest business venture of the man known as ‘Rustling Charlie’ – a foray into a rural cabins business – has allegedly left customers out of pocket and unlikely to see their deposits returned.

So who is this man?

The beginning of the end

It was a sunny morning in May, near Kaka Point in South Otago, when a man arrived at the sheep yards on Doug Robertson’s farm. Robertson, his wife and daughter were sorting sheep. The man announced himself as a debt collector, there to repossess the Komatsu D53 1978 bulldozer Robertson had recently bought for $30,000.

Robertson was confounded. He didn’t owe any money, and had never before had a debt collector on his doorstep. But everything soon became clear when the man said he was recovering an $18,000 debt owed on the bulldozer by the previous owner.

That previous owner was Charles John Thompson, who Robertson had bought the dozer from after meeting him on Thompson’s Otago farm. Thompson never mentioned he owed money on it, and Robertson was horrified to learn that under the law he would have had to surrender it. The machine had given him enough trouble already. It bled oil and broke down after only a few hours. A few weeks before the debt collector’s visit, the motor blew out. Robertson suspected Thompson had hidden the dozer’s faults.

Supplied Charlie Thompson is also known as “Rustling Charlie”.

“I’m not blaming him for the motor,” Robertson said, “We took a punt on it and we lost, but I’m not forgiving him for the [repossession] man turning up. We could have lost it.”

Exploiting trust

Robertson’s loss was apparently minor compared with what others claim to have suffered at Thompson’s hands. But it underscored the dangers posed by the unspoken trust between farmers – an understanding that Thompson is said to have repeatedly exploited.

Numerous sources have told Stuff that he would disarm people with his charm and easy manner. He liked to drop into conversation that he had been a top pilot, flying trans-Tasman for Air New Zealand and Virgin and also flying for Air Nelson.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff The Taylor’s Mistake residence that Charlie Thompson has been living at off and on.

No-one at Air New Zealand or Virgin could confirm Thompson had flown for them. A spokesperson for Origin Air in Nelson said he had “occasionally” flown as a contracted pilot from another business that has now gone defunct.

Former Air New Zealand and Cathay Pacific pilot Graham Bethell met Thompson 20 years ago when Thompson turned up at his property in Springston, near Christchurch, to rent hangar space. Thompson owned a small plane as part of his business Alpine Air Services. Bethell thought Thompson was a great guy and a good pilot. He paid his rent bill on time.

As their friendship grew, Thompson suggested they buy a property together on Mt Benger Rd near Ettrick in central Otago.

“I’ve spotted 2500 acres of tussock land,” he would enthuse to Bethell. They went on to buy the property for $525,000.

Later, on Thompson’s suggestion, they split the property into two separate farms under separate ownership.

Their relationship quickly deteriorated when Thompson began grazing cattle on Bethell’s block. He was often late paying leasing fees, Bethell said, then allegedly stopped altogether. At first, Thompson would say he was waiting on payments from rural contractors he had worked for. Then he would say that he was waiting for lamb sales to come through. But the debt was allegedly never paid and, in a recurring theme, communication went cold.

Now, through a lawyer, Bethell is seeking more than $20,000 he said he is owed.

“It’s left me with a legacy of distrust,” he said. “I used to think I was a good judge of character.”

Rustling Charlie

Some time in 2019, Thompson took over the lease of a block of hill country land near Okuku in North Canterbury. Soon, neighbouring farmers reported livestock missing.

One of them, Jared Tooley, learned Thompson was selling lambs at the Canterbury Saleyards, despite not having sheep on his Okuku block.

Tooley suspected they were his, so he went and had a look. He told Stuff the 30 lambs on offer were his, and seven had his ear tags in them. He confronted Thompson.

“He said he made a mistake,” Tooley said. “But if you’re selling stock you always identify all stock is yours.”

Tooley reported the matter to police.

Tooley said he had also lost cattle, including 26 dairy heifers, since Thompson took over the neighbouring block. When Thompson first took it on, some of Tooley’s stock escaped onto his property. Thompson promised to round them up and return them.

Giles Landcaster/Supplied Giles Landcaster discovered a boundary fence with Charlie Thompson had been tied up. Sheep could get underneath and cattle could climb over the wire.

Tooley later spoke to Thompson’s farm employee and asked after the 10 heifers he was still missing. He alleges the employee told him that Thompson had sold them.

“The trouble is the rural community works on a lot of trust,” Tooley said. “I don’t think the community is used to dishonest people, and if you know how the system works you can unfortunately cause a lot of strife for your neighbours.”

Another farmer, from Northland, would lose far more when he decided to graze his cattle in the South Island in 2020.

Approached by Thompson, the farmer decided to graze his beef cows on Thompson’s North Canterbury block.

But when their contract ended, about 100 cattle, worth more than $100,000, were missing or unaccounted for, he told Stuff.

A Northland stock truck driver who delivered the farmer’s livestock, went back down in August last year to retrieve the livestock and confirmed the discrepancy.

The driver, along with neighbours, then kept track of stock trucks arriving in livestock yards that then transported animals to the Canterbury Saleyards.

After he received photographic evidence of what he believed to be a pen full of the Northland farmer’s cattle bound for the saleyards, he phoned the Rangiora police. Police confirm they received a written statement alleging stock theft in January but would not comment further. A Canterbury Saleyards spokesperson confirmed stock from Charlie Thompson’s farm arrived at the saleyards, but was not offered for sale due to suspicions around origin.

The stock were moved by Greta Valley Transport. A company spokesperson said the job was a ‘debacle’ as there was an “injunction” put on the sale of the cattle. They were later paid for the freight by a stock firm.

Stuff/ has also been told by another member of the livestock industry that Thompson sold his stock using his partner’s name and through numerous aliases.

The Northland farmer has sworn off inter-island grazing. “To be honest, it’s made me so sick about the South Island. I don’t want to go there again.”

Trail of fury

Another of Thompson’s Canterbury neighbours, Giles Lancaster, can’t account for 20 of his sheep, and has also lost cattle.

Lancaster says he has a photo of his boundary fence showing wires tied together that would allow sheep to crawl under and cattle to climb over. He reported the boundary fence and his suspicions around missing livestock to police.

Colliers Real Estate/Stuff A description of the property Charlie Thompson sold.

Neighbour Paul Spark has nothing but hate for Thompson.

Spark ended up having to graze Thompson’s cattle last year after flooding cut the animals off from Thompson’s block. He fed them baleage and cared for them on a verbal agreement that Thompson would pay a set amount per head.

But Spark claims Thompson hasn’t paid, leaving him $5000 out of pocket.

The list of angry neighbours goes on. Otago farmer Paul Johnston claimed he lost numerous cattle over the years Thompson farmed next door. So bad is Thompson’s reputation that a North Canterbury stock agent said he wouldn’t touch him “with a barge pole”. Some Cantabrians owed money have nicknamed him Rustling Charlie.

Several sources told Stuff Thompson would cite illness to explain non-payment. Creditors in North Canterbury he told them he had bipolar disorder. In Otago, Thompson would tell people he had suffered a stroke and struggled with his memory.

Facebook Charlie’s latest venture has left more people disappointed.

Way To Go Heliservices owner Rob Kittow claims he is owed more than $10,000 after Thompson contracted him to use his helicopter to muster cattle two years ago.

Thompson never disputed the bill, and would promise to settle his account whenever Kittow contacted him, including when Thompson was renting an apartment at the five-star resort Fable Terrace Downs in Mid-Canterbury last year. “He completely bastardises good will."

Garden City Helicopters claimed Thompson owed more than $5000 for similar services, although the bill was under the name of his Otago property, Miners Creek.

Christchurch Helicopters says it is also owed $5000 for mustering work, and Hurunui Helicopters in Waipara claims Thompson owes $4600 for spraying services from earlier this year.

There is also a trail of alleged debts owed to smaller rural contractors. Duckworth Fencing owner Ashley Duckworth says he is owed $2800 for fencing work he did for Thompson.

Duckworth was so angry with Thompson after hearing of other businesses who had complained of similar issues that he confronted him. Thompson burst into tears, Duckworth said, but still didn’t pay the bill.

The owner of the North Canterbury block that Thompson leases is believed to also be owed about $40,000.

Many creditors claim Thompson promises payment once he sells his Otago property.

A source told Stuff the Mt Benger farm recently sold. Thompson sold the property for $1.85 million.

Otago contractor Clayton Tisdall doesn’t mince his words when it comes to Rustling Charlie: “Throw the c... in a f...... hole and bury him.”

Tisdall first met Thompson at a Wanaka boat racing event in 2019 and agreed to do some post driving for him on his Otago property. More work followed and Tisdall ended up there for almost a week. The work came to $15,000. Thompson never paid, Tisdall claimed. He didn’t dispute the bill, so Tisdall added interest to trigger a small claims dispute.

He ended up recouping just a third of the money.

“He knows the law inside out,” Tisdall said, “He’s just a thieving arsehole. He conned me and I thought I was pretty bloody savvy. I’ve been doing this for a long time.”

Isaac Johnston, of Hughes Johnston Fencing, tells a similar story. He eventually got paid the $2000 he was owed for work he did on Thompson’s Otago farm. But he says it took two years and the threat of interest being added to get the money.

Before that Thompson couldn’t be contacted, he said.

Johnston believes Thompson is a skilled manipulator.

“It’s too consistent to be incompetence.”

A mother’s disappointment

Thompson created a new set of disappointed customers, beyond the rural community, after setting up High Country Cabins in 2019.

Selling kit-set units for up to $16,000, he took deposits from customers who are still waiting for their cabins.

Around 20 people are thought to have been caught out and many took to Facebook to vent their frustrations.

One such customer, who did not want to be named, paid $12,000 eight months ago for a cabin and now has less than half a cabin to show for it. He estimates Thompson owes him up to $7000.

A cavalcade of people owed money by Thompson have since come to the surface. Twelve of them have complained to Fair Go.

Recently the television programme told the story of three customers who were still waiting for cabins after paying over money.

In Hokitika, Nikita Scott paid $16,000 for two kitset cabins and was told they would be ready six weeks from the purchase, but that deadline came and went with Thompson ignoring her demand for proof that the cabins were being built.

In Westport Kate Doran paid a $5000 deposit for a cabin but received nothing in return.

While in Taranaki Jeremy Brooking was in the process of taking Thompson to the Small Claims Tribunal after his $4000 deposit got him a frame and some walls.

Following the Fair Go investigation Thompson released a statement apologising for the delays and said he took responsibility for the stress on customers. He settled with Brooking, and said he would pay Doran back her deposit but hasn’t made any contact with Scott.

He said he had changed his business model and would now only be selling kitset cabins and would not take any more orders until he had completed the ones he had. However, he was still advertising last month.

Facebook Complaints have been posted publicly on Facebook.

Eighty-year-old Joan Thompson can’t understand her son.

She was called in to talk to some irate High Country Cabin customers, and relayed to them what Thompson had told her – that supplier issues meant cabin building was delayed.

But Joan knows her son doesn’t always tell her the truth, and she worries about Thompson’s Christchurch partner, who lives in an expansive property overlooking Taylor’s Mistake.

The partner holds the mortgage on a property Thompson owns near Invercargill.

“I more or less told her I’m concerned, but she’s backing him all the way,” Joan said.

Asked whether she would recommend her son in business, she doesn’t hesitate: “I don’t think I would deal with him.”

Now, Joan lives in a house with a small patch of land on the family farm in Otago. Thompson took it over as a young man after his father died in a farm accident and later sold it.

She says once her son got married he spent excessively, buying boats, cars and an aeroplane. She wonders if he was given too much too soon.

She frequently fielded calls from people he owed money.

“It's disappointing,” she said. “It has been very hard.”

Thompson did not answer any of Stuff’s questions. He did not respond to phone calls, emails and text messages. Stuff also approached Thompson’s partner and a friend in an effort to reach him and doorknocked the Christchurch property where he is living. Thompson has allegedly told a female companion that he was going to live in Australia because he was being harassed about his business dealings.

For his mother, there is always the hope he will change.

“I just wish he would get a nice job and settle down.”

Clarification: This story has been updated to reflect that the Mt Benger farm recently sold for $1.85 million. A photo that incorrectly identified a Mt Benger property as Charlie Thompson's has been removed. (Story amended June 18, 11.23am.)