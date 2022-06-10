Christchurch's multimillion-dollar convention centre to open to the public

Te Pae opened just weeks before the change to the Covid red light setting.

Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre is hosting a community day for Ōtautahi/Christchurch residents.

The free event on July 17 will be a self-guided tour through the centre taking in all the building’s key spaces, including its 1400-seat auditorium, riverside banquet rooms, 2800sqm exhibition hall and meeting rooms.

The central city complex has been built by the Crown at a cost $475 million, including $240m for construction, $74m for land and $34m for professional services.

Te Pae Christchurch general manager Ross Steele said the Te Pae Christchurch team was eager to showcase the centre to the community.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Te Pae Christchurch will open to the public.

It would provide an opportunity to see the spectacular Hana and other design features up close, as well as learn more about the design and cultural inspiration behind the building.

To reduce queueing, the event would work on a booking system with entry to the centre commencing at 9am and taking place every 30 minutes until 6pm.

“We appreciated all the support from local residents during our pre-opening period and we recognise there is a huge desire from Cantabrians to come and have a look through the building,” he said.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Te Pae’s auditorium seats 1400.

“A small gap in our event schedule aligned perfectly with the July school holidays. We’re hoping people will make a real day out of it and spend time enjoying all the central city has to offer before or after their visit to Te Pae Christchurch.”

Original plans to host an open day in February were scuppered by a change to the traffic light setting.

Tickets will be available on Ticketek from Friday next week, with further information available on Te Pae Christchurch’s website and social media.