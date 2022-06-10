Stewart Island infested with rats

Work to begin on making Stewart Island predator-free is expected to start in June 2026, and if successful is likely to be the world’s largest eradication project on an island.

The cost to rid Stewart Island of rats, in a plan tipped to be the world’s largest eradication to date, is expected to reach $70 million.

Predator Free Rakiura project director Campbell Leckie estimates up to $70 million will need to be invested in the research, design and implementation of the plan.

“If we hit the timeline that we’ve got in mind that will be the largest eradication ever taken in global history, and that is because of the community over there.”

Islanders say the mainland is infested with rats.

There are about 450 people living on Rakiura, with no other predator eradication program taking place in areas with a population this size, he said.

The plan will cover 180,000 hectares of land, including mainland Rakiura, and will target possums, three species of rats and hedgehogs. It will not target deer, which have become an issue on the island’s main township of Oban in recent weeks.

Leckie, who gave a presentation to the Southland Conservation Board this week, said it was looking to start the program by mid-June 2026, with the next four years focussed on research and design.

A significant research investment with crown research institute Manaaki Whenua would be announced in the coming days regarding this, he said.

Continued investment in biosecurity and incursion response plans would need to take place following implementation, with Leckie noting there were about 500 hunting trips to Rakiura each year.

“Even when you’ve delivered it, there’s a really critical need to protect investment long term ... that’s where this research will help.”

The goal comes at the same time as the previously predator free Ulva Island and Tītī islands have experienced an incursion of rats.

DOC/Supplied The wharf at Ulva Island, which has had an incursion of rats. It had been considered predator-free since 1997. [file photo]

DOC Rakiura operations manager Ren Leppens said due to a significant mast being experienced on the island there was plenty of food on the ground, leading to the rats becoming trap-shy despite the use of pheromones and alternative bait.

“The biggest thing here is, if climate change and global warming is going this way, it's a concern to us. Because at the moment there is so much food on the ground they’re just not looking at the bait stations at all. Regardless of how many traps we have or people we have running around there,” he said.

“If we are going to keep having these masts coming through as the climate changes, it’s going to happen more and more. It’s a big thing.”

Due to the amount of trap-shy rats there was the potential for the project to turn from an incursion response to an eradication response, but the poison needed for that would not start being produced until August at the earliest, he said.

DOC was looking at the potential of hiring a project manager to deal with the response, he said.

He re-iterated that as long as rats existed on Rakiura, there would be incursions.

“Mainland Rakiura right now is infested with rats, I just had a conversation last night with someone in the community who said their cat is just bringing in rat after rat after rat ... it’s the most they’ve seen in a long time.”