'I could have killed us': Dad almost crashes after bottle shatters windscreen on highway

Blair Marsh says he and his family almost died when a bottle was thrown from the car in front of them, shattering their vehicle’s windscreen.

Blair Marsh, his partner, and their children were driving along the Coastal Highway State Highway 60, the evening of June 3.

That family had driven out to Motueka to have a KFC dinner, preferring the restaurant’s fried chicken to Tāhunanui’s. At the time, they were driving home to Richmond.

At around 7pm, it was “pitch black”, Marsh said. He was driving, with his partner in the front seat and their children in the back.

As the car drove along the Motueka estuary, Marsh said he could see what appeared to be a white car driving in front of them.

All of a sudden, his windscreen was shattered, and there was glass on his face. “I couldn’t see anything.”

He said he momentarily lost control of the car, swerving onto the wrong side of the road and nearly driving into oncoming traffic, before regaining control.

“It could have ended very badly ... I could have killed all of us.”

Blair Marsh Glass from the broken windscreen got in Marsh’s eye following the incident, requiring him to be taken to hospital.

The father of two managed to pull over to the side of the road. With the estuary to his left, the family was “stuck on the highway” in a bad position, he said.

The children were “freaking out”, thinking a rock had been thrown at the vehicle.

“I just wanted to try and protect my kids.”

Marsh’s partner told him she had seen someone throw something that looked like a bottle out of the window of the white car in front of them.

Braden Fastier/Stuff The strip of road where Marsh pulled over is a common place for accidents. (file photo)

The family called 111. Marsh had glass in his eyes from the broken windscreen. When the ambulance arrived, he was taken to hospital. “The ambulance said it could have been worse.”

Marsh said the incident made him feel “disgusted”. He felt bad for his children, having to go through the experience. It was a complete shock for them all to experience, while driving home on a Wednesday evening.

“I wasn’t expecting anything like that.”

As he was uninsured, Marsh had been forced to go to Work and Income to ask for help repairing the vehicle.

Currently, he and his family had been catching the bus until his car was fixed up and back on the road.

Marsh posted photos of his windscreen to Facebook, describing the incident. Other people had shared similar experiences, he said.

“I can’t afford the repairs. The car was my lifeline.”

A Police spokesperson said they had received a report of someone believing their car had been deliberately hit by an object while on the Coastal Highway.