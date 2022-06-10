Serious injuries in Southland workplace incident

An ambulance and helicopter were called to a workplace incident in central Southland on Friday afternoon. [File photo]

A person has been seriously injured in Drummond, Southland and WorkSafe has been notified.

A St John spokesperson said the person was taken to Dunedin Hospital by helicopter.

The incident happened about 1pm on Drummond Oreti Rd between Boundary and McIntosh roads, a police spokesperson said.

The spokesperson was unsure if the incident took place on a farm but WorkSafe had been notified, the police spokesperson said.

The patient had serious injuries and an ambulance and helicopter were called, the St John spokesperson said.

The helicopter was initially going to take the patient to Christchurch but was redirected, the spokesperson said.

A redirection was not uncommon though it was unclear why it happened in this instance, they said.