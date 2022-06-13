Whakaari trial to be held at the Environment Court in Auckland

The 2019 Whakaari/White Island eruption left 22 dead and 13 organisations and individuals facing a range of charges.

The trial for the individuals and organisations charged after the 2019 Whakaari eruption will take place at the Environment Court in Auckland.

The venue was announced on Monday by presiding judge Evengelos​ Thomas at a hearing at Whakatāne District Court, with the trial expected to last four months and to start in July 2023.

Thomas said it was “not an easy decision”.

He said the charges were filed at the Auckland District Court, but that the Chief District Court judge had informed him “no courtroom is able to accommodate”.

He said there was no venue, either District or High Court, available in Auckland, the Bay of Plenty “and New Zealand nationally”.

He said the one viable Whakatāne venue, the Mataatua Marae, had been considered but indirect links to one of the defendants meant it was “not a neutral venue”.

Thomas said that the Environment Court would also provide the required “solemnity, gravitas and neutrality”.

“No one option ticks every box, no one option is going to satisfy everyone,” Thomas said.

Securing a location for the trial has been complicated by Covid-19 disruptions to the wider courts network, plus the length of the trial and the need to accommodate numerous lawyers, defendants and other interested parties.

The trial location has also been subject to a 2021 report by Roger Gowing, a lawyer appointed by the court to canvas the views of first responders, iwi and the wider community on location options.

Supplied Tour guide Hayden Marshall-Inman was among the 22 people killed when Whakaari/White Island erupted.

His report found mixed views on the issue, with Bay of Plenty DHB claiming holding the trial in Whakatāne “may have adverse psychosocial impacts on the community”.

Police responders, however, told Gowing they favoured a Whakatāne trial.

One officer, who was on the boats assisting to load victims onto stretchers, said it was “a Whakatāne matter that has left an eternal imprint on those involved and the memories will last a lifetime”.

”I feel that having any court proceedings in Auckland would diminish the personal aspect for those involved, to some extent,” they said.

Another officer also expressed a preference for Whakatāne, noting “the community as a whole, from my perspective, were upset at the laying of these charges and this would at least involve the community to some degree having it heard here”.

The issue of location has also been subject to Ministry of Justice reports on venue options, a report criticised by WorkSafe prosecutor Kristy McDonald as “a fairly derisory attempt by the ministry to find a suitable venue.”

The December 9, 2019 eruption took place while 47 people were on the island, leaving 22 dead and the remaining survivors with severe or critical injuries.

The event also led to WorkSafe filing numerous charges against a total of 13 individuals and organisations.

Some charges date back to April 4, 2016, and most relate to individuals and companies in their capacity as a person conducting a business or undertaking.