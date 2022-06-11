Milford Road crews expect a metre of snow at the Homer Tunnel

Heavy snow has closed the alpine section of the Milford Road until Monday.

Crews working on the Milford Road are expecting a metre of snow to fall at the Homer Tunnel over the weekend, and the road will remain closed until Monday.

And a warning for snow has been issued for the only road into Fiordland.

Kevin Thompson, of the Milford Road Alliance, said half a metre of snow had already fallen at the tunnel.

“We’re expecting much more. It’s quite unstable weather, so we have closed the 15km alpine section of the road,’’ he said.

READ MORE:

* Weather: half a metre of snow is predicted to fall on the Milford Rd

* The two Southland roads most at risk from climate change

* Great Kiwi road trips: Te Anau



“Snow showers come and go, and we’re expecting a big day of it tomorrow.’’

The road is closed from Hollyford Road to Chasm.

Road crews were using snow ploughs to keep the section from Te Anau to the Hollyford Road open, where it was snowing on Saturday morning.

Milford Road Alliance Half a metre of snow had fallen at the Homer Tunnel on the Milford Road by Saturday morning, and roading crews expected a metre of snow to fall. The road is closed until Monday.

“We’re not expecting a lot of traffic, but there are some people that come up for a look. It lets them into the National Park into places like Knobs Flat and Te Anau Downs.’’

The road stretches 120 km from Te Anau to Milford Sound and there was no way crews could keep the whole road open, he said.

The Milford Road Alliance was set up as a partnership between Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and contractor Downer NZ to handle the stretch of road from the start of the Fiordland National Park to Milford Sound.

At 10:30am Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency issued a warning for snow on the Te Anau-Miossburn Highway, saying road users are advised to take extra care along this route.

The Metservice issued a heavy snow warning for Fiordland, Southland and Clutha for Saturday, saying snow could reach sea level at times, and travel could be disrupted.

On Sunday, periods of rain with heavy falls and possible thunderstorms were forecast for Milford Sound.