Rescue helicopter 'takes the long way around' to rescue patient at Milford Sound because of bad weather

A rescue helicopter has been unable to retrieve a patient at Milford Sound due to bad weather (file photo).

A man who suffered a medical event at Milford Sound has been airlifted after a rescue helicopter made a second attempt to fly into the area.

But a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said it was forced to fly up the Fiordland coast and in through the sound, rather than taking the more direct route, because of bad weather.

“It took the long way around,’’ he said.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said a man at Milford Sound needed medical care and emergency services were called just before 1am. .

A fire crew from Milford Sound was called out to mark a landing zone for the helicopter to land, but it was forced to turn back because of the weather.

After making another attempt this morning, the helicopter landed at Milford at 9:58am and the man had been evacuated by air, the spokesperson said.

It was not clear which hospital he had been taken to.

The patient was unable to be transferred by ambulance because the Milford Road is closed until Monday due to snow.

A St John Ambulance spokesperson said the patient had suffered a medical event.