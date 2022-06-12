Severe weather may close Auckland's Harbour Bridge, affecting Monday morning commute

A severe thunderstorm watch is in place for the Auckland region on Monday morning. (File photo)

A severe wind and thunderstorm watch is in place for the Auckland region and Waka Kotahi have warned there could be disruptions to Monday morning traffic.

Squally thunderstorms and hail were expected in Auckland overnight, with a gale gusting 100kph from late evening.

Metservice forecasted wind gusts could reach 80 to 100kph on Monday, which Waka Kotahi said could result in Auckland’s Harbour Bridge being closed or having speed restrictions in place.

A Waka Kotahi spokesperson said they were working closely with Metservice to monitor wind speeds with maintenance crews out on the network ready to react and close lanes on the bridge if needed.

”The safety of road users is Waka Kotahi’s top priority and we will not hesitate to reduce speeds, close lanes or close the bridge if necessary.”

If the harbour bridge was closed on Monday morning, the spokesperson said significant congestion could be expected across Auckland’s motorways.

“In that event, motorists should expect long delays and avoid non-essential travel.”

Drivers of high sided vehicles and motorcyclists are encouraged to avoid the Harbour Bridge while wind warnings are in place, and use the alterative Western Ring Route on State Highways 16 and 18.

Motorists are urged to drive to the conditions, look out for the electronic message boards which will indicate lane closures and reduced speeds, and stay within their lane while travelling across the bridge.

Auckland Transport said that the high winds could also cause delays or cancellations to public transport.

Auckland is expected to have rain before dawn on Monday followed by showers. Metservice have said heavy falls, with possible squally thunderstorms and hail are possible with strong and gusty westerlies.

More than 40 weather warnings and watches are in place across the country on Sunday evening, while wild weather in Wellington caused power cuts, flooding, a slip and road closures earlier on Sunday.