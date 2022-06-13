Watcher in the storm drawn by 6.4m waves as weather 'blasts' Waikato

While many sheltered during Monday’s storms and squalls, Raglan’s Anna Fisher headed to Manu Bay to watch waves.

Booming thunderclaps, hail, and wild winds that can shake a house – it’s all hit the Waikato in recent days.

“I saw the surf forecast which, of course, was rubbish,” Fisher said, “but today was going to be about 21 feet (6.4m) ... And I thought I would just love to come out and see the waves, see what they look like at that size,” said Fisher.

After her house shaking and being “blasted by amazingly strong wind and rain” on Sunday night, she felt like winter had really arrived.

“Great that there is snow down south, and hopefully that kicks off an early ski season which would be great.”

And, after a spate of what MetService metrologist John Law compared to “groundhog day” of showers, and thunderstorms, respite is coming.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Storm lover Anna Fisher checked the surf forecast in Raglan and, sure enough, the waves were massive at almost 6.5m.

Waikato has been under severe thunderstorm watch over the past couple of days, as MetService recorded 114,765 lightning strikes over and near New Zealand from midnight June 6 to midday Monday.

Law said a big patch of low pressure is driving the north-westerly across the country, and weather warnings and watches remain.

Waikato’s thunderstorms should start easing by Monday night, but he advised keeping the raincoat and umbrella handy for a couple of days.

That’s in the wake of a day of blustery weather, with flooding in Marokopa, reports of hail in Tokoroa, and contractors dealing with downed trees and a slip in Waikato and the Bay of Plenty in the early hours.

Supplied Firemen are caught in the swell on the Paekākāriki coast while attempting to protect Adrienne Huse's Ocean Rd home with sandbags.

Tuesday was expected to bring more showers, as Law said it would “take a couple of days” for things to improve.

“As the winds twist around from the north-westerly to more of the south-westerly we should find things getting a little bit better.”

Temperatures have been very mild for the start of June, Law said, and they are expected to remain at 15 to 16 degrees for the next couple of days.

“As we are heading towards the middle part of the week temperatures are back down to single figures at night, but it’s still warmer than you would expect for this time.”

And with about six centimetres of snow forecast for the Desert Road on Monday morning, Law warned anyone passing through to keep an eye on conditions.

Elsewhere, the Auckland Harbour Bridge was fully closed for short periods on Monday as wind gusts reached 100kph.

A clean-up has begun after a tornado carved path through the Kāpiti Coast community of Waikanae Beach on Sunday night.

Wild weather in Wellington has caused power cuts, flooding, a slip and road closures, while about 1000 homes in Taranaki were without power on Monday due to damaged lines.

There has been 1.5 metres of snowfall in Aoraki/Mt Cook National Park, while the South Island’s main passes - Lewis, Arthurs, Lindis, Haast and Burkes Pass – were closed due to snow.