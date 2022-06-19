Unsolicited explicit photos to teens form of abuse, say researchers

Researchers are seeing a big increase in the amount of unsolicited explicit photos being sent to young girls.

University of Auckland senior lecturer in criminology Dr Claire Meehan works with young people aged from around 12 to 16 years old.

Meehan said she was seeing a “massive rate of threats of image based sexual abuse”, which she described as “sending an image without consent”.

This could take two forms, she said: a young woman sending a picture to a boy and this being sent on without consent, or unsolicited photos of male genitalia, known as "dick pics”.

READ MORE:

* He'll Be Right: How worried should we be about porn?

* Teen sex ed is a 'failure': Why are teens ditching condoms?

* That Danish TV show for kids with naked adults has a point



The latter was “hugely problematic in terms of power imbalance”.

“Sometimes they're out with their families when they get something like this, so there's the kind of shock and upset of getting it... but also if their family saw it on their phone, then they risk being grounded, because they might not be believed that they didn't ask for it.”

Meehan is working on two studies at the moment, on how the pandemic and particularly lockdown affected young people and how they engaged with porn, and also with “nudes”.

She described the term revenge porn as inaccurate “because it's not porn, and it's not always revenge”.

“I think it's just inaccurate and it is abuse. So I call it image based sexual abuse.”

thebit.nz Explicit photos sent by males to teenage girls were problematic in terms of power imbalance, Meehan said.

What she had seen was that while in face to face classrooms kids had their peers and school counsellors to take their concerns to, inside family bubbles they might not have those opportunities. The messaging around sending nudes also made it difficult for kids to come forward.

“If the message that they're getting very strongly is ‘don't do it in the first place’, it makes it really, really hard for them to say ‘well actually I did do it, I’m having a bit of an issue, what do I do now?’”

Meehan said image based sexual abuse was a “super, super hard” issue to deal with, but parents needed to avoid panicking and knee-jerk reactions and to support youth instead.

“This for any person, adults included, if something happens, it's terrible, so it's just being there for them.”

In terms of porn use, there was a double standard attached to the genders, she said. Girls watching porn didn’t talk about it because they were likely to be “slut-shamed”, while porn watching for boys was seen as a rite of passage.

“We know that kids watch a lot of porn. Unfortunately, we're not always very realistic about it. We have to be pragmatic and accept that. So how do we work with them to basically keep them as safe as possible, both in terms of what they're seeing, and emotionally [safe]?”

The issue was a touchy one with parents.

“A lot of adults find the thought of teens watching porn really unpalatable,” she said.

“We tend not to like to think about kids, and particularly our own kids, having any sort of sexual interest or sexuality. But porn does actually play an important role for young people. Most kids watch porn for the same reasons as adults. It's curiosity, it’s pleasure, it’s sexual exploration.”

For some teens questioning their sexuality, porn was an important outlet or message to say that there was “something other than what we call the heteronormative experience that they get in school, [that] sex should be between a man and a woman, ideally married, lights off, socks on kind of thing.”

“So it does have a role to play, and I think we kind of have to recognise that.”