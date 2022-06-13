Rush of submissions on future of Christchurch stadium after cost blowout

An impression of how the finished Te Kaha stadium could look.

A call for feedback on the budget blowout on Christchurch’s planned new stadium has attracted more than 11,000 submissions in the first three days.

Escalating prices of construction materials have pushed up the expected cost of building the 30,000-seat roofed stadium by $150 million, from $533m to $683m.

Christchurch City Council opened online submissions seeking the public’s views on Friday.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff A digger on the stadium site earlier this month.

Three thousand submissions were made in the first few hours, and by Monday afternoon the tally had reached 11,300.

For comparison, the council’s most recent budget only received about 500 submissions in the course of a month.

Those responding have the choice of three preferences – that the council should build the stadium at the escalated cost, rework the project, or scrap it all together.

The council has spent $40m on the project so far. Groundworks are already under way on the site, with construction due to be finished by April 2026.

Reworking the project to look for savings would involve its own costs and delays.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF Dawn Baxendale, chief executive of Christchurch City Council, and Barry Bragg, chairman of the independent board governing the stadium, speak about the $150m cost blowout for Christchurch's new stadium.

Results from the feedback campaign will not be binding, but will be considered by councillors next month alongside other information including expert advice and financial reports.

The stadium, named Te Kaha, is planned as an anchor post-quake rebuild project for the central city, hosting sports matches, concerts and other events. The government has agreed to contribute $220m.

Katy McRae, head of communications and engagement for the council, said they were closely monitoring IP (computer) addresses so people cannot lodge multiple submissions and claim to be from different street addresses.

“We are keeping a close eye on the feedback and are address-checking as part of that process, using the data we hold on street addresses in Christchurch.”

McRae said multiple submissions could be made by different people at the same street address.

“We are expecting to get some feedback from around New Zealand and will be able to show that separately as part of the consultation analysis.”

Submissions close on July 5.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Mayor Lianne Dalziel said the council never envisaged the myriad factors contributing to the stadium’s cost blowout.

Mayor Lianne Dalziel said the “overheated construction market” was responsible for driving the project so far over budget, and it was disappointing that the council had found itself in this position.

“We never envisaged a scenario which included a global pandemic, a war in Ukraine and the lockdown in China, and the significant impact it would have on commodity prices, supply chains and construction costs.”

Submissions can be made online at www.ccc.govt.nz/the-council/haveyoursay.