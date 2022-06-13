Man arrested during anti-mandate standoff at marae refuses to enter plea

Paul Raymond Harris was arrested outside at Wainuiomata Marae on March 4.

A not guilty plea was entered for a man arrested during a stand-off between Wainuiomata Marae community members and anti-mandate protesters.

Paul Raymond Harris declined to enter a plea when appeared before the Hutt Valley District Court charged with disorderly behaviour on Monday. A community magistrate entered the plea because he refused to do so himself.

1 NEWS The man was held down and told that his was not the kaupapa that locals had been supporting.

Harris was arrested on March 4 when disbanded protesters from the 24-day occupation of Parliament attempted to congregate at the grounds of Wainuiomata Marae in Lower Hutt.

Locals and iwi blocked the entrances to stop them leading to an, at times, aggressive standoff between the two groups.