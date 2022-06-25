Govt departments spend $550k sending over 100 bosses on 'away days'

Vineyards and resorts in Martinborough were popular meeting locations for a number of Government departments. (File photo).

The hotels get four-star ratings, the plush retreats have spa pools, and one even has a tennis court – they are trips anyone would be stoked with.

What if such a trip wasn't a holiday, but a work retreat – one paid for with public money?

While some government departments run strategy sessions and leadership development in an office, others have been spending thousands of dollars on out-of-town trips, one even taking place in the midst of a wave of Covid-19 cases.

These strategy and leadership sessions are “away days” – a half, full-day or two-day session for government department leaders to get together, solve problems, develop skills and look to the future.

Between March 2020 and April this year, over $557,000 was spent by 31 government departments on away days, according to figures released to Stuff under the Official Information Act.

Five of the departments – the Department of Corrections, Prime Minister’s Office and Cabinet, the Education Review Office, Inland Revenue and the Ministry of Primary Industries – had none, while the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) had 16 in Wellington offices.

HUD was one of 12 departments which held away days in office buildings.

Overall, about half (49%) of away days were out of town.

The Public Service Commission spent the most – over $53,000 across 10 days – on venues, accommodation and meals, but it also catered to the most people, 30 on average.

Parehua Resort, a “charming country estate” in Martinborough, has a tennis court, spa and swimming pool. Ministry of Education leaders spent almost $10,000 going there during February, when there was a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Four of those days were at the 14-acre Brackenridge Country Resort and Spa, in Martinborough.

Offering “complete country indulgence”, a week-night stay costs $520, rising to $565 on Fridays and Saturdays, its website says, while the spa offers everything from full body treatments to specialised facials – though no taxpayer money was spent on any such treatments.

The destination also hosted retreats for Stats NZ and the ministries of Transport, Environment, Māori Development and Business, Innovation and Employment.

But do business away days for government departments require a stay in the lap of luxury?

Denise Church, a former chief executive of the Ministry for the Environment who now runs a leadership consultancy and chairs a number of boards, said comfort was a must for high-level conversations, especially for large departments where leaders might not be familiar with each other.

“A lot of their time is spent with their heads down, working on stuff already on their agendas. We’re all busy with the day-to-day,” she said.

She said it helped some departments to leave their offices, literally to think outside the box.

Asked whether away days needed to be held at such venues, Church said: “I don’t think there is a formula, or a thing as too much ... it’s about commitment to having the most powerful conversations ... what will make that happen?”

Conor O’Kane, associate professor of strategic management at the University of Otago, also said location was important for getting into the right mindset.

“Getting food, breaking down boundaries ... spas? I’m not sure if that’s breaking down boundaries.

“At the publicly-funded institution I work for, to get a lunch would be a massive score.”

supplied Silverstream Retreat hosted the Transport Ministry, the Ministry for Pacific Peoples and the Public Service Commission.

O’Kane said all large organisations would have away days for strategic planning and leadership development, it was just the cost of government departments could be made public.

Martinborough, an hour out of Wellington in the Wairarapa, was the favourite out-of-town destination for away days. All up, more than 85 of New Zealand’s top public officials spent a total of 31 days there.

The next most popular destination was the Big Bach on the Kāpiti Coast, with the leaders of the Crown Law Office and Linz spending six and four days there respectively.

Seven days were spent at Silverstream in Upper Hutt between the Ministry for Pacific Peoples, Transport and the Public Service Commission.

Two retreat days were in late February, just as the country was experiencing historic highs of Covid-19 cases.

Eleven Ministry of Education leaders – the Secretary for Education and 10 deputy secretaries – spent $7521 at the Parehua Resort, a “charming country estate” in Martinborough which has a tennis court, spa and swimming pool.

It has a five-star rating, according to hospitality evaluator Qualmark.

A swimming pool is available for guests at Martinborough’s Parehua Resort.

“The ministry ensured appropriate precautions were taken in accordance with the current (at the relevant time) Ministry of Health advice for preventing the spread of Covid-19,” a ministry spokesperson said.

The Ministry of Education was one of nine departments to spend over $25,000 on away days in two years.

The others were the Crown Law Office ($26,629), Department of Internal Affairs (over $85,000 when including their facilitator budget, which began in late 2019), the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment ($30,551), Health ($29,452), Housing and Urban Development ($68,697), the Public Service Commission ($70,133), the Serious Fraud Office ($33,292) and Stats NZ ($54,867).

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment had the most expensive out-of-town trip, spending more than $3900 on an all-inclusive night at Brackenridge and $7500 on a facilitator.

The Department of Conservation had the cheapest, staff scoring three free trips to Pounui homestead in Featherston and doing their own catering for $261.

More often than not the expense of an external facilitator beefed up costs, explaining how departments like the Crown Law Office could go to self-described luxury accommodation on Kāpiti Coast, spend nearly a third of the cost of going to Brackenridge, but spend more overall.

Supplied The Department of Internal Affairs spent more than $80,000 on a facilitator at a series of meetings held over two years.

Its facilitators cost an average of $7109. The average across all departments was about $3800.

It was also how the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development spent what it did on 16 away days at offices – each one had a facilitator paid between $2500 and $9637.

The Department of Internal Affairs spent the most on facilitators, figures show, contracting consultant Peter Blyde for two years with a budget of $81,769.

Some departments withheld their spending on facilitators due to commercial sensitivity.

As someone who been a facilitator and hired others, Church said the cost depended on the level of involvement needed.

At a minimum, a facilitator could lead a meeting, ensure an agenda was followed and keep people on track.

However, facilitation often required extensive planning, pre-meeting interviews and post-meeting reports.

“Nobody wants to waste their time in meetings. Not all away days are strategic, but what it does is it helps you prepare an organisation for the future, provide stability and a reference point.

“We’ve really learned that over the last few years, if you live in changing times, you can’t do things the same way we’ve always done them.”

Church said she had been to sessions where attendees were hard-working and well-intending, but ultimately walked away not getting the most out of the session.

Church asked if those pondering the number of away days a department might have would question the number of training sessions the All Blacks may have.

“If one team practised 12 times a year, another practised just six ... one might be more cost-effective, but who do you think will win?”