Thunderstorms ease after 'crazy' week of snow, swells and tornados

The residents of Ōmārama woke to one of the heaviest snow falls in recent years on Monday.

Thunderstorms and wild weather across the country are expected to ease on Tuesday

Severe wind warnings remain in place for some areas, with gusts of up to 120kph predicted

Large swells will affect the west coast in some areas of both islands

A small community on the Kāpiti Coast was cut off on Monday night due to a road closure

Seven-metre swells were expected in coastal Horowhenua overnight

Thunderstorms that have battered parts of New Zealand over the past 48 hours are set to ease on Tuesday, but a strong wind watch remains in place in some areas.

MetService meteorologist Larissa Marinchenko said the Wellington region could “breathe lightly after a crazy week”.

High winds would still be a factor on Tuesday though.

“It’s still gusty in exposed places this morning. We still have quite strong north, northwest winds,” Marinchenko said.

Overnight, 60kph gusts were recorded in Kelburn in Wellington and a strong wind warning was still in place in the Tararua District and Hawke's Bay, south of Hastings. Westerly gales with gusts of up to 120kph were expected until about 10am Wednesday.

A strong wind watch was in place overnight in Taranaki to Kāpiti, Taihape, Gisborne, Hawke's Bay and Wairarapa, north of about Featherston.

Coastal parts of southern Fiordland and Southland, including Stewart Island, will also be hit by strong winds on Tuesday.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Hutt City Council cleared the road of debris in Eastbourne after large swells.

The easing comes after days of thunder, lightning, hail, heavy rain and snow, severe winds and tornados hit parts of the country, with 42 weather warnings and watches in place on Sunday afternoon.

The last of the thunderstorm activity was set to hit around the Taranaki area on Tuesday morning before moving across to the Coromandel, MetService forecaster Gerard Bellam said.

Bellam said “large and powerful swells” would likely continue to hit the west of the South Island and the west of the North Island, particularly during high tide.

On Monday, Buller Emergency Management's operations centre was activated amid strong winds and large swells on the West Coast, and a number of coastal homes suffered moderate flooding.

KEVIN STENT Jeremy Lameth cleans up outside his property on the corner of Queens Road and Barrett Drive in Waikanae after tornados, heavy rain and thunderstorms hit the area.

Wellington would see a break from the “rambunctious rumbling thunder”, Bellam said.

“We’ve had an unusually big and long period of that around this part of the country. We are just expecting common garden variety showers [on Tuesday] so not as much drama and excitement as we’ve had around,” he said. “People on the Kāpiti Coast will be grateful for a bit of a break from that.”

Drivers should be mindful of a snowfall warning for South Island high roads including Lewis Pass, Arthur’s Pass, Crown Range Rd and Milford Rd, he said. This follows heavy snow fall in parts of the South Island on Monday, which closed several highways.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff A child's swing was caught in the damaged caused by a tornado in Waikanae overnight on Sunday.

The best place to be in the country on Tuesday is Gisborne, with a sunny forecast and expected high of 17 degrees.

“It’s not all doom and gloom,” Bellam said.

Residents in the small community of Reikorangi, near Waikanae, would likely be waking to ongoing power outages and a road closure preventing them from leaving.

Stuff/Tom Hunt Jeremy Lameth in cleanup mode outside his home in Queens Drive in Waikanae after the region was hit by tornados again.

On Monday night, the Kāpiti Coast District Council closed Reikorangi Rd, east of Waikanae Water Treatment Plant, after high winds partially toppled a number of 10-15 metre high trees bordering the road reserve.

About 400 people live in the area and nearly 200 were without power. In an update at 8pm, the council said it was working with the Red Cross to set up an emergency centre in Waikanae.

At 10pm, the council said Upper Hutt Community Rescue had been briefed and was on-site exploring options to help residents who had dependants return home.

Adam Blackwell/Stuff Horizons Regional Council workers installing a preventative flood barrier on Hartley St in Foxton Beach.

Paul Busing, incident controller for the council, said the risk of a tree falling and hitting a passing vehicle was high and work to clear the road would commence at first light on Tuesday, and likely take most of the day to complete.

Residents at Foxton Beach in Horowhenua were also on alert on Monday night, bracing for seven-metre swells, and a preventative flood barrier was put in place on Hartley St.