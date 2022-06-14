Widespread power outages as 'treacherous' weather continues to batter the south

Wild weather has cut power to customers in parts of the Catlins, South Otago and Southland. (File photo)

Many households and businesses are without power in parts of the Catlins, South Otago and Southland, including the township of Balclutha, as wild weather continues to affect the provinces.

Snow is predicted to fall to 300m today as wintery weather continues throughout the bottom of the South Island, and sleet is falling on State Highway 93 near Clinton.

The MetService issued a strong wind warning for coastal parts of southern Fiordland and Southland including Stewart Island, from 9am Tuesday until 6am Wednesday morning. It says there could be severe west to southwest gales in exposed places, gusting to 120kmh at times.

A strong wind watch has also been issued for coastal Dunedin and Clutha.

MetService meteorologist April Clark said the wintery weather would continue all day on Tuesday, but conditions would start to ease Wednesday.

“It’s not over for you guys yet, a lot of places have started to clear a bit but it’s really treacherous out there today in Southland, and especially in coastal areas,’’ she said.

READ MORE:

* Power restored to Central Otago homes after strong winds batter South Island

* Truckies stuck as polar blast closes roads, coats Invercargill streets with hail

* Weather: Snow expected to blanket the far south, strong 130kmh gales forecast



Kavinda Herath/Stuff MetService meteorologist April Clark said the wintery weather would continue all day on Tuesday.

The snow level would lower on Tuesday afternoon and it was going to stay ‘’quite windy’’ on the coast.

There had been thunderstorms overnight but they were offshore, she said.

“There’s a brief ridge on Thursday which will clear things up but when those skies clear, it will still be bitterly cold,’’ she said.

All flights in and out of Invercargill Airport are operating on time.

A RealNZ spokesperson said Stewart Island ferries were not running Tuesday, but would be operating again Wednesday.

A PowerNet spokesperson said the power outages were mainly coastal, and the focus was on getting power restored to homes.

The outages were all weather related, and the majority of the company’s crews are currently out repairing the network, she said.

At this stage the company was unable to say how many customers were affected.

The company's website says the Port Molyneux and Owaka feeders were affected, which supplied power to parts of South Otago and the Catlins. Power lines were down in those areas.

In central Southland, power had been cut in the area around Browns.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Power has been cut to Balclutha in South Otago. (File photo)

A heavy snowfall watch had been issued for the same time period for Clutha, Southland and Fiordland south of George Sound.

Depatment of Conservations operations manager Te Anau, John Lucas said the department had closed the Wilmot Pass road on Saturday because of severe weather during the weekend. The road is used to ccess Doubtful and Dusky Sound.

“It remains closed while the weather is still unstable,’’ he said.

“We have been advised by Downer who maintain the road on our behalf that there are a number of slips on the road that require clearing.’’

In Fiordland, the Milford Road is likely to remain closed until later this week because avalanche activity has increased in the area. The reopening of the road (or convoys) through to Milford Sound is dependent on snow clearing progress over a widespread length of road over the next few days, the Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency website says.

Further north, a warning has been issued for ice and grit on state highways in Central Otago.