Christchurch house prices dip after record-breaking gains

Prices in Christchurch are dropping for the first time in a year, and now more homes are on the market to sell.

Despite the price drop, Christchurch’s median home price is now almost double what it was eight years ago, and costs for mortgages, groceries and petrol continue to climb nationwide.

Christchurch house prices had previously held up in the face of slower sales in the past few months, while prices in other main centres fell.

TradeMe said the average asking price for Canterbury homes listed on its site during May was $713,000, a drop of 0.3% from April.

Supplied Trade Me Property Sales Director Gavin Lloyd says the Christchurch price dip broke a year of records.

Lloyd said the supply of homes for sale had “skyrocketed” around the country.

Canterbury had 30 per cent more homes listed for sale on the site than in May last year.

Real estate website realestate.co.nz this week reported another sign of the changing market – the number of auction listings nationally has dropped by over a third, while the number of priced listings has increased by a quarter.

Figures from valuation agency Quotable Value (QV) also show a slight fall in values in Christchurch last month.

LIBBY WILSON/Stuff House prices have dropped around the country.

QV consultant Olivia Brownie said Christchurch was the last of the major cities to see a price drop since the market peaked at the end of last year.

Brownie said that, anecdotally, they were still seeing an active property market, and buyers were placing more conditions on sales and were negotiating on price.

“We are starting to see some more realistic asking prices from developers for house-and-land packages on the outskirts of Christchurch, and expect more of the same over the coming winter months throughout the region,” she said.

Despite the small price drop, home values in the city remain well ahead of a year ago. According to QV, the city’s average home value is now almost 25% higher than 12 months ago.

Analysis by website Homes.co.nz shows most New Zealand homeowners are still sitting on sizeable capital gains thanks to the recent boom.

Homes.co.nz analysed median price figures from the first quarter of this year against those from 2014. It chose the eight-year period as it is close to the median length of ownership.

Christchurch’s average home price during that period rose from $380,000 to $725,000, almost doubling.

Nationally, house prices in that period rose 130%.

Mortgage costs are also rising as lenders increase interest rates, with most new loans carrying rates of more than 5%.

Meanwhile, new figures from StatsNZ show how much food prices have risen in the past year.

Grant Matthew/Stuff Food prices have risen 6.8% in a year, Stats NZ says.

Food prices were 6.8% higher in May than at the same time last year, Stats NZ said on Tuesday.

The increase was across all food categories, including groceries up 7.4% year-on-year, restaurant meals and ready-to-eat, up 6%, fruit and vegetables up 10%, meat, poultry and fish prices up 7%, and non-alcoholic beverage prices 2.7%.

Fuel price-checking app Gaspy also reported that the average price of 91 petrol has climbed above $3 a litre.

There are two months to go before the Government’s temporary fuel tax cut of 29c a litre could end, unless the tax reduction is extended further.