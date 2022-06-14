Singer-songwriter who created viral Māori song '35' wins supreme award at Matariki Awards, Ngā Tohu o Matariki o te Tau

Singer-songwriter Rob Ruha took home the supreme award at the sixth annual Matariki Awards.

The man behind the viral Māori song 35 which gained international attention and more than 12 million views on TikTok has won the supreme award at the sixth annual Matariki Awards, Ngā Tohu o Matariki o te Tau.

Musician and entertainer Rob Ruha was presented the award by Kiingi Tūheitia Pōtatau Te Wherowhero VII at a ceremony hosted at Te Papa Tongarewa on Tuesday night.

Ruha’s song 35, which he wrote and performed with the rangatahi choir Ka Hao, g was a number 1 spot on the Top 40 NZ songs chart. The song celebrates Tairāwhiti and life on State Highway 35, on the East Coast of the North Island, from Ōpōtiki to Gisborne.

Three years ago, Ruha helped establish Ka Hao, with the aim of addressing social issues on the Coast, and articulate the cultural values of the area.

Ruha also took home the Tipuārangi (arts and entertainment) award in recognition of his contributions to waiata reo Māori and work with rangatahi.

Entertainers, academics, and entrepreneurs were also among the recipients acknowledged for their achievements at the awards.

Erica Sinclair Photography/Supplied Rob Ruha, the man behind the hit song, 35.

Lifetime Achievement Awards were presented to Emeritus Professor Dr Whatarangi Winiata (Ngāti Raukawa) and Tā Hirini Moko Mead (Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Tūhourangi) by Governor-General Cindy Kiro, for their contributions to te reo me tikanga Māori.

Whakaata Māori chief executive Shane Taurima, said it was fantastic that this year’s awards could be celebrated in a manner befitting its standing as one of the highlights of Maramataka Māori – the Māori calendar, which begins with Matariki.

“We are humbled to showcase the extraordinary achievements and contributions of these truly inspirational people, which is both an honour and a privilege,” he said.

Supplied Whakaata Māori chief executive Shane Taurima, Governor General Cindy Kiro, and her partner Dr Richard Davies at the awards held at Te Papa on Tuesday night.

“For Whakaata Māori to be able to celebrate these achievements in a truly tikanga Māori way and broadcast this event live in front of such a stellar audience is an added blessing. These awards confirm that Māori are thriving, throughout the motu and around the world,” Taurima said.

The awards ceremony included performances from Troy Kingi, Pere Wihongi, Ria Hall, the Tuari Brothers, Seth Haapu and Mareikura Nathan.

Award winners