'Lego' wall to ensure multimillion-dollar path on subsiding shore won't sink

The Hutt City Council says Lower Hutt’s $30m Eastern Bays shared path will be built on a seawall that could be raised in the future to combat a rise in ocean levels.

A sinking foreshore and rising sea won’t make Lower Hutt’s seaside pathway a washout, the council’s top transport officer says.

Significant lengths of the yet-to-be-built $30 million Eastern Bays Shared Path are slowly sinking beneath Wellington Harbour, with the sea creeping up on sections like Lowry Bay at a rate of 7.3mm a year.

Despite the effects of climate change, Jon Kingsbury, the Hutt City Council’s head of transport, said a modular seawall would future-proof the 4.4km route.

Hutt City Council/Supplied The path will vastly improve the walking and cycling infrastructure, parts of which are are very narrow.

The path will run between Eastbourne and Point Howard and much of it will top existing seawalls – some of which need to be rebuilt. Precast concrete sections of wall fit together “like Lego” and would ensure the shared path will be resilient to climate change, Kingsbury said.

“For big surges they could still cause problems, but it will protect the road asset. In the medium and long term [we’ll be able to] raise the level.”

Construction of the path was initially planned to begin last year, but partnering with Waka Kotahi and the Te Ara Tupua Alliance pushed the start date back. Te Ara Tupua is the umbrella project that will connect Wellington with Lower Hutt with a walking and cycling link. It has three projects under way – tracks from Melling to Petone, Petone to Ngauranga, and Ngauranga to Wellington.

ROSS GIBLIN/STUFF A new short but sweet cycleway in Wellington's Oriental Bay's is winning plenty of praise.

Kingsbury said despite the late start, the partnership would speed up the Eastern Bays build, scheduled to begin in August.

“It’ll take about three years, but with the economies of scale [through working with the alliance] it will actually be quicker.

“We’re working with them, rather than competing for labour and materials.”

The cycling and pedestrian route around the bays at the moment is largely undeveloped with the road taking up most of the available land – parts of the footpath and cycleway measure less than 50 centimetres between the paint lines.

The Government has committed $15m from its Covid-19 response and recovery fund, while Waka Kotahi and Hutt City Council will split the remainder.

Once complete, the council projects daily cycling usage to increase from 177 trips to 437 and walking journeys to rise from 100 to 160. The path will link up with the Remutaka Cycle Trail and form part of the Te Aranui o Pōneke Great Harbour Way that will run around Wellington Harbour.