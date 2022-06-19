Police find capsized boat at Bucklands beach as search for missing person continues

Police boat Deodar continues the search for a missing person, from a capsized boat, on Sunday. (File image)

A person is still missing at sea, after police located a boat that capsized from Bucklands Beach on Saturday.

A police spokesperson said the boat was recovered on Sunday morning at the northern end of Musick Point.

A person still remains missing, and search and rescue efforts continue, police say.

There were three people on board the boat when it capsized.

Two people made it safely to shore, but one remained unaccounted for.

Police said they were alerted about 8pm on Saturday to reports of a boat capsizing in the area.

Police boat, Deodar, will continue the search Sunday.