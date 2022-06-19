'Absolutely horrific': Baby among seven dead after truck and vehicle collide near Picton

There have been multiple fatalities following a crash on SH1, between Picton and Blenheim.

Seven people, including a baby, have died in a crash between a van and truck

The crash happened on SH1, between Blenheim and Picton, about 7.30am on Sunday

The highway will remain closed for some time

It is the deadliest crash in the South Island in more than two decades

A horror crash that killed seven people from one family, including a baby, has left emergency services in “disbelief”, a fire chief says.

The deadly crash between a van and a refrigerated goods truck – the worst in the South Island in more than two decades – happened on State Highway 1 between Blenheim and Picton about 7.30am on Sunday.

Emergency services remain at the scene, near Mt Pleasant, and the police serious crash unit is investigating.

Seven people from a family, including a baby, died in the collision. Two people from the van suffered critical and serious injuries, while the truck driver had minor injuries.

READ MORE:

* Where are the worst highways in New Zealand?

* Three fatal crashes in a fortnight on highway south of Blenheim



Tasman District commander Inspector Paul Borrell said disaster victim identification staff were at the crash scene.

“Any death on our roads is a tragedy, let alone multiple fatalities in one crash,” he said in a statement.

“A crash of this scale has a huge impact on both the community where it happens, that of the deceased’s family and community, and on emergency services who attend.”

Police’s focus was on ensuring the victims ere supported, and that the circumstances of the crash were fully investigated, he said.

Police planned to speak to media about the crash outside the Blenheim police station at 1.30pm.

Picton chief fire officer Wayne Wytenburg said the scene was “absolutely horrific”

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF A baby is among those killed in Sunday’s crash south of Picton.

His crew had to help remove people from both the truck and the van. The driver was the sole occupant of the truck, while the occupants of the van appeared to be a family, he said.

“It's still really sinking in ... it's very, very sad.

“Every emergency service person there was a professional doing their job, but you could see in their faces the disbelief.”

Wytenburg said he held a health and safety debrief with his team immediately after their response, and all emergency staff who attended would go to a more in-depth workshop on Monday to help them deal with the trauma.

“As a brigade, our condolences go to the families affected by this tragic event.”

Wytenburg urged people to take care on the roads.

“We keep harping on about the Road to Zero road toll campaign, and well, we've got to take it seriously.”

He would be working on public education messages ahead of the long Matariki weekend, he said.

“I've got no hesitation calling *555 when I see people driving crazy on the highway ... you wouldn't believe what some people do just to get to work five minutes earlier. It's just not worth it.

“Slow down, take your breaks, the whole nine yards.”

‘They got there quick’

Koromiko resident Trish Rawlings said she heard two bangs outside her rural property on SH1..

“Then I heard a siren, so I went down to the gate to have a look. There were emergency vehicles there by then, helicopters, they got there quick. It must have been within 10 minutes of the crash.”

A Big Chill truck was lying in a ditch between the road and the railway, she said. There was also a vehicle that looked like it could be a van or a campervan, but it was partly obscured behind an ambulance, Rawlings said.

By 9.15am police were setting up scene investigation cones and taking photographs, she said.

Big Chill Distribution chief executive Michael Roberts said he was aware of the crash, but it was “unclear as to what has happened” at this stage, and he was unable to comment further.

Marlborough Mayor John Leggett said the news was “absolutely terrible”.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to everybody that's been affected by this tragedy.”

He was just getting out of bed when he heard several sirens heading out of Blenheim, he said.

“When you hear all those sirens, your heart does a little flutter, you know it's not going to be good.”

He had not yet heard any locals were involved, but said the wider Marlborough community would be feeling the loss of so many lives.

“It doesn't matter where it occurs in New Zealand, we all feel the pain of cases like this.”

Traffic delays, ferry postpones sailing

Borrell said SH1, south of Picton, would likely remain closed for the rest of the day.

An alternative route between Picton and Blenheim traversed State Highway 6 and Queen Charlotte Drive.

Waka Kotahi said Queen Charlotte Drive was suitable for light traffic, but it did not recommend motorists use that route.

Both the Aratere and Kaitaki Interislander sailings from Picton would likely be adjusted to give passengers extra time to reach the ferry terminal via the alternative route, KiwiRail Interislander executive general manager Walter Rushbrook said.

“We are working closely with our customers booked on ferries today to let them know of the road closure. The Aratere is being held to now leave Picton at 11.30” he said in a statement on Sunday.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and will advise customers booked onto this afternoon’s Kaitaki sailing of its departure closer to the time.

“We are also working to reschedule any customers who will miss these sailings.”

Google Maps A detour is available via SH6 and Queen Charlotte Drive while SH1 remains closed.

No train services had been affected by the crash.

A St John spokesperson Siobhan Campbell said two helicopters, three ambulances, one first response unit and a manager were sent to the scene.

One person with critical injuries and another with serious injuries were flown to Wellington.

A third person with minor injuries, believed to be the truck driver, was taken by ambulance to Wairau Hospital in Blenheim.

The crash happened on a slight bend on a long straight part of the highway, the same bend where Picton man Gary Kenny died in a head-on collision with a truck in March 2020.

Matthew Hampson/Stuff State Highway 1 south of Picton will remain closed for some time following Sunday’s crash.

New Zealand’s deadliest crashes

The crash is the deadliest in the South Island in more than two decades, and one of the worst in New Zealand overall.

In June 2000, six members of one family died when their van collided with a meat truck on State Highway 1 at Wairuna in South Otago.

On April 28, 2019, a single crash near Taupō claimed the lives of eight people.

In August last year, five teenage boys – Javarney Wayne Drummond, 15, Andrew George Goodger, 15, Niko William Hill, 15, Joseff Alan James McCarthy, 16, and Jack Graeme Wallace, 16 – were killed in a crash near Timaru.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Five teenagers were killed in a crash at Washdyke, near Timaru, in August 2021.

The 19-year-old driver was the only survivor.

In April, Tyreese Stuart Fleming pleaded guilty in the High Court to five charges of dangerous driving causing death. He will be sentenced on June 29.

New Zealand's worst crash was in Northland in February, 1963, when a bus carrying 35 passengers home from seeing the Queen at Waitangi crashed over a 30-metre slope, killing 15 people. A brake failure caused the bus to careen down a cliff off the Brynderwyn hills.

Sunday's tragedy brings the national road toll to 184 so far this year - 27 more than at the same time last year. There have been four other fatal crashes in Marlborough so far in 2022.