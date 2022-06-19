'Busted and bruised': Auckland Mayoral candidate Craig Lord recovering after random attack near home

Warning: This story contains graphic content that may be distressing for some readers.

Auckland mayoral candidate Craig Lord is back home recovering after he and his son were assaulted on Saturday in Auckland.

“We're just busted and bruised,” Lord said. “Just some bruised ribs, and they glued my head so we’re alright, my son is okay too.”

Lord suffered injuries to his head in the assault when he tried to find out if anyone was hurt in a car crash near his home in Blockhouse Bay on Saturday.

On Sunday, he was back on a mission to find his prescription glasses – which he said he may have been wearing when the assault took place.

“So it’s back to the scene of the crime for me, back to where the rumble took place,” Lord said.

Lord said he and his son were back home, a bit bruised but well.

Lord said he was assaulted after he came across a man he believed had crashed into his neighbour's car.

CRAIG LORD/Supplied A second-time mayoral contender, Craig Lord, needed medical glue for his head injury.

He was working on his deck when he heard a car speeding nearby.

“I’ve worked in motor sports, so I recognised that sound, and sure enough I saw a car speeding towards the dead end of our street, doing mad wheel spins in the rain,” Lord said.

“I just knew he wasn’t going to make it, and he didn’t,” Lord said.

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF One hundred people across Auckland were asked if they could name their mayoral candidates. Not many could.

The next thing he saw was the person speeding off in his car.

“I grabbed my umbrella and started knocking on neighbours doors to see if everyone was okay, and if they saw something.”

He came across the runaway driver a few houses down from his own, by “pure coincidence”.

“I asked if it was his car. He responded with a swing.”

CRAIG LORD/Supplied Mayoral candidate Craig Lord was assaulted near his home on Saturday, at Blockhouse Bay.

Lord said he and his son alongside two neighbours held the man down until the police arrived.

He said it was an unlucky day for him, with the assault and later the Auckland Blues loss to Crusaders, but, "life goes on, we’re alright”.