Body found after rock climber went missing in Banks Peninsula

A man had been on a climbing trip to Peraki Bay, Banks Peninsula, when he failed to return on Sunday night.

The body of a man has been found after he went missing in Peraki, on the southern side of Banks Peninsula, while rock climbing.

Emergency services were notified at about 8.30pm on Sunday, after the man failed to return home from his climbing trip.

Searchers were deployed to the area last night, however they were hampered by darkness and poor weather conditions, a police spokesperson said.

The search continued on Monday morning and the man's body was found about 10.45am.

His death will be referred to the Coroner.