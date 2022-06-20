Rock climber missing in Banks Peninsula

Police SAR and Alpine Cliff rescue are searching for a rock climber who did not return home. (File photo)

A search is under way for a person who did not return from a rock climbing trip in the Peraki area, on the south side of Banks Peninsula.

Emergency services were called about 8.30pm on Sunday after the person did not return home, a police spokesperson said.

Police Search and Rescue (SAR), Land SAR and Alpine Cliff Rescue staff searched the area on Sunday night, but were not able to find the person.

Police SAR and Alpine Cliff Rescue have returned on Monday morning to continue searching.

