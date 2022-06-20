Matariki Experience lights up Southland Stadium

Tuurama Trust cultural activator Jay Coote is stoked to invite schools and whānau to The Matariki Experience at ILT Stadium Southland this week.

Part of ILT Stadium Southland has been transformed into an otherworldly night scape for Tuurama Trust’s Matariki Experience.

Think lighting to set the scene, a booming voice and video display sharing the pūrākau (stories) of the Matariki stars, and an artist’s impression of what they might look like as people.

After months of planning, Tuurama Trust cultural activator Jay Coote is “stoked” to be inviting children and whānau down to the stadium to learn about the Māori New Year.

He’s expecting “a few thousand” feet through the doors in the next few days, with children from schools and kindergartens popping in to learn, and check out artwork created by their peers.

At least 10 buses have been booked, but Coote hoped little ones would also bing their parents to see the art in the evening.

Their work appears alongside special creations by former Invercargill artist Connor Chamberlain who has illustrated the stars in the Matariki cluster as personalities – complete with subtle references to Murihiku.

With New Zealand’s education system moving towards a more inclusive curriculum, Coote said the event gave teachers with an opportunity to discover the resources they could use to explain Matariki in their classrooms.

“It’s giving them the opportunity to see what’s out there. If I can learn about Matariki, everyone can,” he said.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Tuurama Trust cultural activator Jay Coote says if he can teach himself about Matariki, anyone can.

The first video presentation will teach visitors about the creation of Te Whānau Mārama (the heavenly bodies), while a second features the story of the first Wharenui of Tangotango and Wainui and their light children.

Coote said the event was a chance for the community to learn about Matariki from a Murihiku perspective as Aotearoa prepared to celebrate the Māori New Year as a public holiday.

The Matariki Experience runs from 9am to 8pm Tuesday and until 5pm on Wednesday. Entry is free.