Woman's six month struggle to find a GP in Invercargill

Dawn Baxter took six months to find a GP in Invercargill, with only persistence and the help of WellSouth allowing her to eventually find one.

Dawn Baxter made more than 100 phone calls over six months before finally landing a GP in Invercargill.

Given her medication requires a prescription from a GP, it was a stressful time.

But she refused to give in, and was eventually accepted into the Queens Park Medical Centre.

Baxter, until finding a GP a month ago, was one of an estimated 3000 people who do not have a GP in Invercargill.

It has meant people turn up at Southland Hospital’s emergency department, which has put stress on the hospital, or alternatively they have to go to after hours services, which cost more money than a GP visit.

Baxter’s quest to find a doctor began after returning to New Zealand following a three-year stint overseas.

Having made the decision to move to Invercargill, a friend told her of the city’s doctor shortage. So she began phoning GP practices in the city when she arrived in Auckland, two months before moving to Invercargill.

All the practices told her they were full or were down on GP numbers, so weren’t taking more patients.

They told her to try again in the new year. So she did when she arrived in the city in January, but again without any luck.

Running out of options, she was advised by a doctor’s receptionist to ring WellSouth, which is responsible for the delivery of primary health care and supports GP teams in the south.

WellSouth organised a script for her medication, but told her she would have to go to the after hours GP clinic “which cost $100 a visit” for further prescriptions.

Not accepting that as an option, she “kept calling WellSouth” to help her find a GP, and the organisation eventually got her into the Queens Park Medical Centre.

She now has peace of mind knowing she can get her medication prescribed every three months and visit her GP if she becomes sick.

Her advice to others searching for a doctor is to be persistent, and ask WellSouth for help.

The Number 10 Southland Youth One Stop Shop director and clinical manager Jude Crump said she dealt with people who couldn’t find a GP in Invercargill on a regular basis, with many having arrived for study.

Agencies that promoted Invercargill as a place to live were being disingenuous by not telling people they wouldn’t be able to get a GP when they arrived in the city, she said.

"They get here and discover they can't find a GP or dentist."

People moving to Invercargill should retain their GPs from elsewhere because they would need them, Crump said.

In Invercargill, Southland Hospital and WellSouth this week announced a partnership with two general practices to redirect patients from the emergency department to same day GP appointments

GPs throughout New Zealand have also started issuing the Government with Section 14 Notifications to the Government.

This is a formal, legal step under their contracted provider agreements with Primary Health Organisations telling funders they’ve identified a risk that will prevent them from meeting their contract obligations.

In this case, it’s a lack of funding and staff.