'It's all gone': Grieving relative's shock at family loss in Picton crash

Most were members of the close knit Filipino community in Pukekohe, including one who was a student at the local high school.

David Lagud received a message from his stepdad asking him to clean the house before his family got home. That was their last conversation before seven family members were killed and two seriously injured on Sunday in a crash near Picton.

Lagud, 21, told the NZ Herald he was still in shock on Monday as he anxiously waited for news about his brother – a survivor of the crash undergoing surgery.

The family had driven to Dunedin to attend a funeral two hours drive west in Gore on Saturday, before embarking on their journey home later that day. After spending several hours in Christchurch, they ventured further north in the early hours of Sunday morning.

On the way back to the ferry, tragedy struck when their van crossed the centre line of State Highway 1 and crashed head-on with a truck between Blenheim and Picton.

READ MORE:

* Marlborough reels after second road tragedy in region

* Seven people from same family killed in crash on way home from funeral named

* Fatal crash on SH6 in Marlborough



Lagud didn’t go to the funeral because of work commitments.

Brya Ingram/Stuff Seven people in this van were killed when it collided head-on with a truck south of Picton. The other two people in the van were injured.

Lagud urged people to treasure their family and friends in the interview, telling the NZ Herald: “Spend as much time with your family, friends. You never know what's going to happen next – just like that, it's all gone.”

Lagud’s mother Diseree Brown, 48, stepfather Paul Brown, 61, and brother Mark were among those killed.

Diseree’s sons and David Lagud’s brothers, Pedro Clariman, 26, and Luie Lagud, 16, survived the crash. Luie was in a coma with spinal and head injuries, undergoing important surgery on Monday.

BRYA INGRAM/Stuff Two hearses leave the scene of the fatal on Sunday afternoon. The major highway, south of Picton, was closed for most of the day.

Pedro’s partner and his daughter, Mika – less than a year old – both died in the crash.

Also killed were Diseree’s sister and David’s aunt, Divine Dolar, 56, and her daughter, Flordeliza Dolar, 19.

The last communication David Lagud had with his family was a text from Brown, his stepfather, asking him to clean the house before they arrived home on Sunday, the NZ Herald reported.

Brya Ingram/Stuff The wreckage of the truck that collided with the van. The driver survived.

He has since spoken with his brother, Pedro Clariman, who is able to walk but finding it difficult.

South Auckland's Pukehoke High School Richard Barnett paid tribute to year 10 student Mark Brown, saying he was a “wonderful young man” with a “really bright future ahead of him”.

The school will hold a special assembly on Tuesday for year 10 students.

Speaking to RNZ, Barnett said the school was rallying around those students who knew Mark, and his brother, Luie, particularly well. Barnett said the family was well known to the school and staff had said what a lovely family they were.