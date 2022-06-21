Shortest day of 2022 dawns

On the shortest day the amount of daylight varies considerably from the top to the bottom of the country.

It’s the shortest day of 2022 – but depending on where you live, you may have a shorter day than others.

As explained by Time and Date, the June solstice is the moment the Sun is directly above the Tropic of Cancer in the Northern Hemisphere. That is the northernmost latitude the Sun reaches during the year.

According to Niwa Weather, in 2022 that happens at 9.13pm Tuesday (NZT).

On the shortest day the amount of daylight varies considerably from the top to the bottom of the country.

Stewart Island has eight hours, 31 minutes and 7 seconds of daylight on Tuesday, while Cape Reinga has nine hours 51m and 3s. At the South Pole there’s no daylight.

Christchurch has 8h 56m 22s, Wellington 9h 11m 23s, and Auckland 9h 37m 54s.

While the days start getting longer from here on, it’s a slow crawl at first, and the difference between Tuesday and Wednesday is less than a second.

But just one month from the solstice, Invercargill will have about 30 minutes more daylight, Wellington 25 minutes, and Auckland 21 minutes.

“New Zealand slowly begins receiving more solar radiation as the Sun’s angle in the sky increases until December, when we enjoy our longest day,” Niwa said.

Many Northern Hemisphere countries considered the June solstice the official start of summer, Niwa meteorologist Ben Noll said.

But that didn’t mean it marked the official start of winter in New Zealand.

In this country winter started on June 1 and ends on August 31, otherwise known as “meteorological winter”, Noll said. That combined the months with the most similar weather together, which made record-keeping easier.

A high pressure system building across the country brought clear skies and calm conditions to many areas overnight, MetService meteorologist John Law said.

Temperatures plummeted, particularly in the South Island, with -5.9C recorded at Mt Cook Airport, -5.7C at Twizel, and -3.9C at Dunedin Airport, although it was warmer in the city where the low temperature was 1.9C.

Invercargill dropped to -2.7C, Timaru -2.6C and Gore -2.2C. In the North Island, the Desert Road fell fo -1.2C, while Hamilton dropped to 0.3C and Taupō recorded 0.1C.

More cold starts were expected for the next two mornings.