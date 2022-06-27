Bye, bye Hamilton - State Highway 1 says haere rā, Kirikiriroa

After two-and-a-half years of daily Cambridge to Hamilton commutes, Megan Jarvie is looking forward to having less traffic to compete with.

Megan Jarvie is looking forward to not needing GPS to find her the fastest route to work on any given day.

That moment’s expected soon, with the completion of the Hamilton section of the Waikato Expressway – the last piece of the major roading project that began with a sod-turning in March 2016.

Jarvie is one of hundreds who do the daily trek up State Highway 1 from Cambridge to Hamilton, and is hoping the new road will keep the commute time under 30 minutes.

She currently relies on her GPS – ”not because I don’t know where I am going, just to find the fastest way.”

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF The Hamilton section of the Waikato Expressway is only a few weeks away from completion.

Commuters and businesses alike are waiting for the opening of the last section of the expressway which, as well as separating freight and local traffic, is due to slice 35 minutes off a trip between Auckland and Tīrau.

For Jarvie, 29, Wednesday’s Cambridge-to-Hamilton commute was calculated at an unexpected 39 minutes.

“Which is crazy. Normally without traffic it’s about 23 to 25 minutes pretty consistently.”

Most days GPS takes her on the main route through Tamahere, Hillcrest and onto Cobham Dr, but sometimes she’s directed either through Ruakura or Glenview.

Waka Kotahi The pathway of the Hamilton section of the Waikato Expressway. It also creates five new interchanges providing new ways for motorists to get in and out of Hamilton.

Jarvie is optimistic the Hamilton section of the Waikato Expressway – set to open some time after July 12 – will ease that congestion.

“Hopefully ... it will split the traffic, with some going to Auckland, and some coming through Hamilton. So you are competing with less traffic through Tamahere and past Newell Rd.”

Jarvie has been doing the commute for about two-and-a-half years, to her job with a vehicle finance company. Traffic did ease during the lockdowns and the school holidays, she said.

“I usually leave Cambridge at 7.45am to start work at 8.30am, so some mornings I'm rushing in the door.

“You get sick of [being stuck in traffic], but I listen to podcasts and audiobooks in the car. But it will be nice to get home before it’s dark.”

Jarvie is also looking forward to Newell Rd’s entry onto SH1 being closed, as she feels that is where a lot of the bottleneck happens as people stop to allow traffic in.

Waka Kotahi It's hoped traffic congestion from Cambridge to Hamilton will ease when the likes of the southern interchange is fully open next month.

Also counting down to opening day is Tamahere-based bulk transport company Regal Group, which has already seen time savings from the Cambridge section of the expressway, sales manager Peter Muir said.

“I remember, at the time, a driver said ‘It’s got to be good for my health. It saves me one cigarette.’ Because, by the time he had to come through Cambridge, he would have had one cigarette instead of two.”

He said they’ve got about 100 trucks in their fleet and about 40 of them would deal with Hamilton traffic of some sort on a daily basis.

“So to be able to exit at Tamahere and jump on State Highway 1 and head north, it’s fantastic. It saves us time, it moves that congestion off the local roads.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff The $837 million project will allow traffic to completely bypass the centre of Hamilton City.

Their work is based on how many kilometres are travelled so there may be some savings, but the ease and speed to get to Auckland is massive.

The Waikato Expressway will be 102km long, running from the Bombay Hills to south of Cambridge, and is expected to take 35 minutes off the Auckland-Tīrau travel time.

Two lanes of traffic in each direction will be divided by a central barrier, with local roads and interchanges generally serviced by bridges and underpasses.

“The majority of our fleet is at 58 tonnes,” Muir said, “so to be able to set cruise control at the start of Cambridge for that 90 kilometres and realistically not have to touch it until you get to the Bombays is massive – it brings safety, efficiency and just ease for everybody concerned.”

Hamilton City Council transport unit director Gordon Naidoo said once the expressway is open it will remove vehicles that are passing through Hamilton without stopping, meaning there will be some reduction in traffic volumes.

“However, we do know that there is a lot of traffic that has business to do in Hamilton and expect that these people may change where they enter and exit the city in the future. It’s all about the right traffic using the right roads.”

Waka Kotahi Motorists from Resolution Dr are expecting to see easier commutes into Hamilton.

With five new interchanges providing new ways for motorists to get in and out of Hamilton, he said the council also expects a change in traffic volumes and flows on nearby roads, especially near the University of Waikato and at the Wairere Drive and Gordonton Road roundabout near Greenhill.

Roads such as Cobham Drive, Ruakura West and Resolution Drive have been improved or extended to cater to the changes in traffic volumes and help make it safer for everyone, including pedestrians and people on bikes.

Naidoo said the Wairere Dr extension and Cobham Dr interchange projects are expected to be completed early next month, depending on the weather.

Waka Kotahi’s regional manager infrastructure delivery Waikato, Jo Wilton, said the completed Hamilton section provides a full connection from the Bombays past Cambridge.

”It’s a really, really safe corridor, it takes the traffic off the inner city streets, it puts the freight traffic going from region to region on a safe corridor and leaves the city streets for the locals to use, it separates that traffic up.”