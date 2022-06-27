New project manager, deadline extended on dangerous CBD buildings

The owners of dangerous buildings in Dunedin’s CBD have been given an extra week to supply a traffic management plan, but still must secure the buildings by early December.

Originally, property owner Totara-Dunedin Ltd had until June 20 to submit a plan on how pedestrians and motorists would be kept safe ahead of their work near a busy intersection.

They were given a week extension while the company finalised the plans, a Dunedin City Council spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said DCC staff had not had direct contact with owner Geoffrey Yee​, but had now met with his newly appointed project manager “to discuss how he intends to progress the project.”

STUFF Behind the facade: The dilapidated CBD buildings with trees growing through them.

The structural integrity of 380 and 386 Princes St was failing, and in some cases had already failed, according to an engineering report received by Council earlier this month.

On June 3, they were issued a dangerous building notice due to its likely causing “injury or death” if it collapsed more than it already had. Next door, 392 was issued an affected building notice.

The historic buildings were so derelict there were trees and other plant life visibly growing through them.

The owners have until December 3rd to “reduce or remove the danger”, otherwise could face a $1000 infringement fee and legal action, which could result in a fine of up to $1.5 million.

Supplied Supplied image of the inside of 372-392 Princes St, Dunedin.

Council said there was no extension to the December deadline. Three weeks of fencing around the perimeter of the buildings had not yet been costed, but would be invoiced to the owners.