'He makes our lives better': Ridho settles in with his Christchurch family

After a long and stressful adoption process, Ridho Ramadan, 11, is settling in to his new life with his family in Christchurch.

Huddled on the ground next to the fire, laughing and playing cards with his two new brothers, Ridho Ramadan has slotted in perfectly with his new family.

The Eckford family have finally got their happy ending after their adopted 11-year-old Indonesian cousin, who lost his primary carer to Covid-19, arrived in Christchurch three weeks ago.

Alia Eckford, her husband William Eckford, and their two sons Ethan, 9, and William, 12, have been on a “roller coaster” trying to bring Ridho to Aotearoa after they saw him battle to resuscitate his grandmother​ over a video call last year.

Budi Purnamawati could be seen gasping for air – suspected of having the Delta variant of Covid-19 – as her grandson tried desperately to save her life. Despite Ridho’s efforts, she took her final breath in front of him and those on the video call.

Peter Meecham/Stuff The Eckford family: from left, Alia Eckford with Skipper the dog, William, 12, Ethan, 9, Ridho, 11, and William Eckford.

The Eckford family did not have to think twice about bringing Ridho into their family.

“There was no thought about whether or not we should. We had to. We wanted him from the beginning,” Alia Eckford said.

After a long and stressful adoption process, she went to Indonesia to collect Ridho and bring him home.

“It was effortless when we met up [in Indonesia]. He called me mum straight away,” she said.

After troubles with Ridho’s papers and a failed first attempt, Eckford and Ridho boarded a flight home to New Zealand.

To finally have him home was a “huge relief”, William Eckford said.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Ridho, second from left, has settled into his new life in Christchurch, but the cold temperatures are taking a bit to get used to.

“We’ve been massively focused on this goal and trying to achieve it for such a long time.

“We hit this massive high, and then we were like, oh OK he’s here now, breakfast time.”

The day Ridho arrived home, “it was like he’d always been there,” William Eckford said.

Being shown his own bedroom was a big moment for Ridho, who had grown up in extreme poverty in a small home and slept on the floor.

It’s a typical young Kiwi boy’s bedroom, with a Warriors poster hanging over the bed, the walls decorated with Marvel and space posters, books and perfectly built lego ships and cars scattered on the desk.

SUPPLIED Ridho Ramadan, then 10, with his grandmother Budi Purnamawati in happier times.

One thing Ridho was taking some time to get used to was the cold.

Coming from 35-40C heat with regular extreme heat waves in Indonesia, the sub-zero frosty mornings were a stark contrast to what he was used to.

However, kitted out in his Kathmandu puffer jacket and new sneakers, Ridho was still keen to go and see snow for the first time.

His introduction into normal day-to-day life has been “effortless”, his parents said.

“It hasn’t been a big change – it’s almost like he’s always been here,” Alia Eckford said.

Ridho’s personality was starting to shine through as he became more comfortable. His parents described him as a funny and curious boy.

His brothers have welcomed him in, and the trio laugh and fight like they’ve known each other for years.

Peter Meecham/Stuff William, Ethan and Ridho got on from day one.

“He’s really nice and chilled, but he asks so many questions,” 12-year-old William said of his new brother.

Alia Eckford said Ridho was a “child again”.

“He’ll talk to himself, and you can just see he’s comfortable and happy,” she said.

“Every time you see him playing and happy it reminds us why we’ve done what we’ve done,” William Eckford said.

Ridho said he liked it in Christchurch, but it was cold.

He liked that there was not much traffic and that the air was fresh. His new favourite food was fish and chips.

The family have lots of fun things planned including a “typical Kiwi camping trip” in the summer.

But for now, it’s all about settling Ridho into normal life.

“For the next little while we’ll just be trying to get some structure,” William Eckford said.

Ridho was loving school and was picking up the English language quickly with the help of the English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) programme.

The family say they could not imagine life without him now.

Peter Meecham/Stuff The family, who have been through a stressful time, are looking forward settling back in to normal life.

“We can give him better opportunities and a better life here, and he makes our lives better,” Alia Eckford said.

They were grateful for the kindness people have shown them along their journey to bring Ridho to New Zealand.

A Givealittle page was set up and raised nearly $30,000 which contributed to the large costs of the adoption process.