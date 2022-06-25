Search fails to locate missing Maruia Falls swimmer

A person is missing at Maruia falls, south of Nelson after swimming in the area. (File photo)

Police divers have suspended searching for the swimmer who did not resurface after jumping into the water at Maruia Falls on Friday morning.

In a statement, police said the National Dive Squad had completed “a thorough search of the area” on Saturday but had been unable to locate the swimmer.

Nelson Bays Search and Rescue staff, local Nelson surf life-saving crews and local river experts assisted the Dive Squad in their search in what police described as “extremely challenging winter conditions”.

The search would continue on Sunday, they said, but the number of personnel involved was likely to be scaled back.

READ MORE:

* Raft lost in Tasman flood found on Taranaki beach 230km away

* Auckland waterfall deaths: What are the dangers of swimming in them?



Two swimmers had jumped into the water at Maruia Falls on Friday morning, but only one came out.

A bystander has described helping to save the life of a second swimmer, who was calling for help from the frigid waters.

Witness, Sam Gavin, from Nelson, was on his way to Hamner Springs with his partner when they decided to stop at the falls – which he described as “gushy, massive and with a lot of flow through it”.

He and his partner were sitting on the upper platform at the top of the falls watching the rush of the water when they heard a strange sound from below.

andy macdonald/Nelson Mail Sam Gavin happened to stop at Maruia Falls when he heard a swimmer calling for help.

“It sounded like maybe someone had fallen down and was on the rocks below.”

The couple – along with another pair who were at the platform – moved to an area where you could access the whirlpools on either side of the falls.

“There was a guy swimming there, and we were really relieved. We were like, ‘oh my gosh, he's OK’, so we were kind of all feeling quite good about it, then he called out ‘help’ ... [then] we realised he wasn't OK, and he wasn’t really swimming, he was being whirled round and round and round and couldn’t get to the side.”

At this point Gavin and another man, aware of how dangerous the waters were, got a big stick and tried to reach it out to him, but weren’t able to.

Fortunately the swimmer was able to get to the side and to cling onto rocks, in his underpants, “quite cold and looking like he wasn’t in a good way”.

MARK EDMINSTIN Maruia Falls was flowing fast at 2pm on Friday as heavy rain battered the western South Island.

“He had his hands on the top of the rock, but he just couldn't get his body out.”

Walking along a small rock ledge, Gavin reached the man and pulled him out of the water.

“He just sort of lay there on this little rock ledge, and that's when he told us that there was someone else who had entered the water as well.”

The group called the police at 12.05pm.

Gavin described the man as “very cold” and possibly “in shock with hypothermia”. He was not “quite talking properly when he came out of the water because of the exhaustion”.

After a few minutes, Gavin walked him to his car to warm up and get his own clothes. He sat with him while waiting for emergency services to arrive.

Gavin said he was pleased that they were able to hear him and to get him out. But it was also “pretty disturbing hearing there was someone else in the water because there was just nothing visible”.

“We were scanning and looking out, and time was kind of ticking by, it didn't feel that great.”

In a statement, police said they were in regular contact with the missing person’s family.

“As the public can appreciate this is a very hard time for the family and we are doing all we can to support them. Our deepest sympathies are with them during this tragic time.”