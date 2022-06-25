One arrested at scene of suspicious Christchurch house fire

Three fire crews attended a house fire in Northcote that is being treated as suspicious

One person was arrested at the scene of a suspected arson in Christchurch.

A police spokesperson said police were notified of a fire on Primrose Street, Northcote at 11.58pm on Friday.

“The fire is being treated as suspicious and a scene guard is in place. One person was arrested at the scene,” they said.

There were no reports of anyone injured or people having been in the house at the time of the fire.

Google image Primrose Street in Northcote, Christchurch was the scene of a suspected arson

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said they responded to the house fire in Northcote at 23.58pm Friday.

“Three trucks responded and arrived to find the fire well involved,” they said.