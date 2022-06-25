Covid-19: 8638 new community cases, 24 further deaths

Auckland GP Dr Sandhya Ramanathan demonstrates how to fit an N95 mask, and three hacks to make surgical masks fit better.

There are 8638 new community cases of Covid-19, as officials report a further 24 deaths in people who had the virus.

There are 316 people in hospitals across the country with Covid-19, including four in an intensive care or high dependency care unit, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Saturday.

There was no Covid-19 update published on Friday, so Saturday’s update includes Friday’s figures.

Saturday's seven-day rolling average of community case numbers is 4737– last Saturday it was 5154.

The total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 is 1455. The seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 12.

The deaths reported on Saturday include 23 deaths recorded in June and one death recorded in May.

Six were from the Auckland region, three were from Waikato, three were from Hawke’s Bay, one was from Bay of Plenty, three were from Taranaki, one was from Wairarapa, one was from the Wellington region, two were from Nelson-Marlborough, three were from Canterbury, and one was from Southern.

One person was in their 50s, one was in their 60s, four were in their 70s, 11 were in their 80s and seven were aged over 90. Of these people, 13 were male and 11 were female.

In the 1pm updates, the Ministry of Health releases a total number of people who have died “with Covid” in a particular time period. That doesn't necessarily mean the virus killed those people, it just means they tested positive within 28 days of their death or immediately after.

The ministry later provides further information on the cause of these deaths on its website. You can read an explanation of how this works here.

There were 316 people in hospital with Covid-19 in all of the country’s 20 DHB areas – with an average age of 61.

The ministry now captures vaccination status data from DHBs with tertiary hospitals: Northland, Auckland, Counties Manukau, Waitematā, Waikato, Capital & Coast, Canterbury and Southern.

Of those in hospital with Covid-19 whose vaccination status is known, 35 were unvaccinated or not eligible. Three were partially vaccinated, 48 had received two doses of Covid-19 vaccine and 166 had been boosted.

It’s expected that most people in hospital with Covid-19 would be vaccinated. This is because more than 95% of the eligible population aged 12 and over has received two doses.

This can lead to vaccinated people being over-represented in hospitalisation data.

New community cases were reported in: Northland (217), Auckland (2,693), Waikato (522), Bay of Plenty (295), Lakes (131), Hawke’s Bay (256), MidCentral (256), Whanganui (94), Taranaki (195), Tairāwhiti (76), Wairarapa (99), Capital and Coast (811), Hutt Valley (338), Nelson Marlborough (343), Canterbury (1,401), South Canterbury (93), Southern (723), West Coast (90), Unknown (5).

There were 33,137 active cases of Covid-19 across the country as of Thursday.

The ministry also reported a further 211 Covid-19 cases detected at the border.

Ahead of the Matariki public holiday on Friday, the Ministry of Health was reminding people to have plans in place in the event they contract Covid-19 or are identified as a household contact.

People going away for the long weekend would need to self-isolate and likely remain wherever they test positive or become a household contact, so there may be extra costs involved in paying for additional accommodation and changing travel plans.

If people use their own vehicle, they can travel back home to isolate, taking public health measures to ensure they don’t infect anyone on the way home – such as maintaining social distance, mask-wearing and using self-service petrol stations to refuel.

However, if you use public transport or travel between islands, you won’t be able to travel to isolate at home.