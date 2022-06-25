'Incredibly upsetting': PM Jacinda Ardern slams US abortion ruling

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has condemned the loss of US women’s legal rights to have an abortion.

On Saturday, the US Supreme Court ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place for nearly 50 years in America. The move is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states, affecting millions.

Protests erupted outside the Supreme Court in Washington DC and in many other US cities in the wake of the ruling, which US President Joe Biden said set America “back 150 years”.

While Ardern slammed the move, a statement on behalf of National Party leader Christopher Luxon did not provide any reaction to the US ruling.

PARLIAMENT TV Louisa Wall speaking for the Abortion Legislation Bill back in early 2021 - Committee Stage - Part 2 - Video 13.

“Christopher Luxon’s position is that for New Zealand this issue was settled in the last parliament and it won’t be changing under a National government he leads,” the statement said.

Luxon, who has described himself as “pro-life”, said in 2021 he would vote to create safe zones outside abortion clinics, after opposing the initial reading of the bill creating them.

Ardern said in her statement that “watching the removal of a woman’s fundamental right to make decisions over their own body is incredibly upsetting”.

Jacquelyn Martin/AP The US Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years.

“Here in New Zealand we recently legislated to decriminalise abortion and treat it as a health rather than criminal issue.

“That change was grounded in the fundamental belief that it’s a woman’s right to choose.

“People are absolutely entitled to have deeply held convictions on this issue. But those personal beliefs should never rob another from making their own decisions.

“To see that principle now lost in the United States feels like a loss for women everywhere.

“When there are so many issues to tackle, so many challenges that face women and girls, we need progress, not to fight the same fights and move backwards.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern: “Personal beliefs should never rob another from making their own decisions.”

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta joined Ardern in condemning the move, posting her response on social media.

“The US Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v Wade is draconian and does not support the right of women to choice. How can this happen?” she wrote.

A statement released by the National Party caucus said Roe v Wade was “an issue for the American people who have a different set of constitutional arrangements than New Zealand”.

“It is not a New Zealand issue. We respect that amongst the public and within all political parties there is a range of views on this sensitive issue.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Christopher Luxon said the abortion issue was settled in the last Parliament and won’t be changing under a National Government he leads. He would not comment on the US Supreme Court’s Roe v Wade decision.

“That is why abortion laws have always been a conscience vote in the New Zealand parliament. New Zealand’s abortion laws were debated in detail, voted on and ultimately settled in the last parliament, and so these laws will not be relitigated or revisited under a future National government.”

ACT leader David Seymour said his party had always been “strongly pro-choice”, though he agreed there wasn’t a huge amount of relevance in the US ruling for New Zealand.

He believed there would be a political backlash to the ruling in the US, and felt for those affected.

“If I was a woman in one of the states going in that direction, you'd have to seriously ask yourself if you were going to stay and fight, or are you going to leave the state. I can’t imagine what that would be like.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff ACT leader David Seymour says his party had always been “strongly pro-choice”.

“We’ve been so lucky in NZ that we have generally been going in the right direction.”

Green Party MP Jan Logie said in a statement the US ruling was heartbreaking.

“Aotearoa should be a place where everyone, no matter where they are from or who they love, can choose what is right for their body and their future.

“We cannot let the Supreme Court decision embolden those who do not share these values and want to limit access to abortion. “

She said New Zealand took a step forward when abortion was decriminalised in 2020, but the vote was too close to leave anything for granted.

“Now more than ever we must remain alert to those in New Zealand who still want to control a person’s right to choose,” Logie said.

Meanwhile, a post on National MP Simon O’Connor’s Facebook page said simply: “Today is a good day.”

Although the post carried no explanation, it garnered both support and backlash from people assuming it was about the US ruling. O’Connor could not be reached for comment.

Simon O'Connor/Facebook A post on National MP Simon O'Connor's Facebook page in the wake of the Roe v Wade ruling.

Political commentator Ben Thomas said he didn’t see the decision changing anything for Aotearoa.

“The majority of New Zealand supports safe and free access to abortions. Any mainstream party who chose to revisit this will have problems being re-elected.”

He said while some of America’s “insane politics have intruded here”, the context around the abortion issue was different in New Zealand.

“It’s not a political or moral driver in the same way as it is in the States.”

New Zealand politicians had to go back in front of their electorate after three years, Thomas said, and would be alienating a large cohort of voters by returning to an already visited and contentious issue.

“I can’t see it happening.”

New Zealand’s legal position on abortion.

The US Supreme Court’s ruling that has ended long-standing constitutional protections for abortion is one of the most controversial decisions in recent memory.

So, where does NZ stand on the issue?

In 2019 then-Justice Minister Andrew Little said there would be new legislation that would strengthen abortion rights, and would decriminalise abortion (within the 20-week gestation period), following a Law Commission proposal that outlined three options for reform.

Part of the reforms included removing abortion from the Crimes Act of 1961, and also affected the Contraception, Sterilisation, and Abortion Act of 1977.

In 2019, NZ First – as part of the Labour-led coalition – wanted to have the issue decided by a binding referendum. Little ruled that option out, and the matter become one for MPs to debate and decide on.

Simon Bridges, National’s leader at the time, said he supported abortion reform but wanted more safeguards in place.

Voting on the bill was based on conscience, so MPs did not have to stick to party lines.

The first reading of the bill passed by 94 votes to 23 in August 2019.

At the select committee phase the following month, veteran Labour MP Ruth Dyson was named as chairperson of the Abortion Legislation Committee.

By October 2019, more than 25,000 submissions on the issue had been received from a huge range of New Zealanders and organisations. They included people’s personal experiences, medical experts, and religious groups.

By February 2020, the committee published its report based on its hearings.

They asked for safeguards around sex selection, late-term abortions and the ability to remove some barriers for women seeking abortions.

Another recommendation was that a health professional was needed to approve abortion after 20 weeks’ gestation.

In March 2020 the legislation passed its second reading, by a slightly smaller margin of 81-39.

At its final reading before becoming law, on March 18, 2020, MPs gave speeches about why the supported or opposed the bill.

The bill passed into law by 68 votes to 51, one MP was absent. For Labour 37 voted for, and 19 against. National’s caucus voted 19 for and 35 against, and one MP was absent.

The New Zealand Abortion Legislation Act 2020 was given royal assent on March 23, 2020, and came into effect the next day.

In 2021, a private members bill, to further strengthen abortion rights, was brought in to create safe areas around abortion clinics and facilities.

The law aimed to create a safe zone that banned obstructing, filming in an intimidating manner, dissuading or protesting against those trying to access abortion services in those zones.

The Safe Areas Amendment Act, bill passed its final reading by 108 votes to 12.