Police remain on scene where woman was potentially stabbed to death

On Sunday morning four police tents could be seen at the scene where a potential stabbing took place. The victim died a short time after police arrived on Saturday.

Police remain on the scene where a woman was potentially stabbed to death on Saturday.

Cheyenne St in Sockburn remained cordoned off on Sunday morning with four tents erected.

Emergency services responded to reports of a potential stabbing at the location at 4.20pm on Saturday where a woman was found critically injured.

“Medical assistance was immediately provided however she died at the scene a short time later,” Canterbury district commander superintendent John Price said.

“Two men were taken into custody nearby and are assisting police with our enquiries to establish exactly what has taken place,” Price said.

Further details of the stabbing and whether the men were charged, were yet to be released on Sunday.

There were at least 10 police cars at the scene on Saturday, including roadwork contractors and officers blocking streets off several hundred metres from the scene.

Forensic teams were working in a number of areas on both streets using floodlights, torches and head lamps to focus in on parts of the footpath and road.

A neighbour at the corner of Carbine Pl and Cheyenne St said they had only been home for 10 minutes when they heard a lot of sirens arriving.

They said they saw officers questioning a man who was walking his dog, and believed he was one of the men taken into custody.

“We never get this many cops here, it’s normally a pretty quiet area.”

Anyone who was in the Cheyenne St area around the time the woman was injured and may have information which could assist Police is asked to get in touch via 105 and quote event number P051030807.