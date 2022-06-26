Food demand rises as Southlanders seek help for first time

KiwiHarvest Southland branch manager Jessie Beer was at Queens Park, Invercargill on Sunday afternoon giving out more than 100 food parcels to people in need.

Demand for food parcels in Southland has spiked due to the Covid-19 pandemic and rising food costs, and the need is expected to increase, an organisation at the coalface says.

KiwiHarvest gave more than 100 food parcels to members of the public at Queens Park on Sunday afternoon.

KiwiHarvest Southland branch manager Jessie Beer said it seemed fitting to connect with the community by gifting kai parcels during the celebrations of the first Matariki public holiday.

The 100-plus parcels contained fresh produce, cereals, milk, drinks, cans, snacks and bread.

KiwiHarvest is a national food rescue organisation with branches in Invercargill and other parts of New Zealand.

In Invercargill, it collects surplus and donated food from multiple donors, including businesses, and distributes it to 38 community organisations, including foodbanks, social service agencies, low decile schools, marae, kindergartens and kohanga reo.

Those 38 organisations then pass the food onto people in need, but they are struggling to keep up with demand.

Beer said Southlanders who had never struggled in the past were now asking for food for the first time, and she expected the numbers to rise in coming months.

With KiwiHarvest wanting to give more food to more organisations, more food donors were needed.

“There is a need for more local businesses to come on board as donors, so we can achieve this,” Beer said.

Waihopai Hauora’s Fiona Hay, who was helping KiwiHarvest distribute food parcels to the public on Sunday, said people in the community were struggling.

“The cost of living is going up and wages aren’t going up. People have to choose between the power bill and kai, and it’s just the cheap kai,” she said.

“Let’s face it, when you go to the supermarket it’s expensive [for good food].”

People who asked for food were from all walks of life, she said.

“It’s an eye-opener.”