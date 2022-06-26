Crash scene 'littered with jelly babies and wriggly snakes'

A crash scene on Mount Street, Nelson was found littered with wriggly snakes on Sunday morning.

A crash scene on the footpath of a dead end Nelson dead end street was “littered” with jelly babies, wriggly snakes and Burger King cups.

Mount Street resident Steve Webster ​ came across the car, wrapped in emergency tape on Sunday morning, wedged in a bizarre position between a wall and a fence.

Steve Webster It appears the driver had a sweet tooth.

“It's a dead end street which just turns into a footpath, it gets narrower and narrower and narrower,” he said.

“They obviously went up there until they couldn't go any further and then couldn't turn around.”

READ MORE:

* Dunedin Police Roundup: starter's pistol, smashed post box and a broken surfboard

* Rubbernecker who filmed crash scene slapped with fine

* Video captures cyclist's peril: More close shaves in Hamilton than London



The car had got stuck in the pedestrian access and they'd “obviously managed to just squeeze the door open against the fence to get out”, he said.

Somehow, this escaped those sleeping nearby – as no one in the street’s Whatsapp group noticed it.

Steve Webster Wiggly snakes with a carabiner and an old wrench were found on the ground at the crash scene Photo Steve Webster

“None of the neighbours heard anything happen, which is quite surprising, because it looks quite bad, but they must have been quite quiet about it.”

Webster said the accident must have happened fairly slowly.

He noticed littered inside the vehicle jelly babies on the dashboard, a Burger King cup in the cup holder, and wiggly snakes outside with a carabiner and an old wrench.

Steve Webster Nelson College for Girls’ playing field was damaged by a car doing wheel spins on it on Saturday night.

“I would like to think that Burger King has got cameras on their drive through because I would assume that's where they'd be.”

A police spokesperson said the crash was reported at 2.15am on Sunday from a person who came across the vehicle. No one was found at the scene.

Playing field damaged

About 650m from the crash scene the playing field at Nelson College for Girls known as Little Wembley was also damaged on Saturday night.