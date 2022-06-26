Twelve hospitalised after powdered fentanyl found for first time in NZ

A small sample of the substance that is believed to have caused 12 hospitalisations in the Wairarapa over the past 48 hours.

Powdered fentanyl has been discovered for the first time in New Zealand after 12 people were hospitalised over 48 hours in Wairarapa, following the substance being sold as cocaine and methamphetamine.

Police are now investigating to determine the source of the drug as well as its prevalence in the community, warning one gram of pure powdered fentanyl is the equivalent of 20,000 safe doses of the drug.

National Drug Intelligence Bureau manager Detective Inspector Blair Macdonald said the discovery is of “significant concern” due to the harm caused internationally by fentanyl, a synthetic opioid.

“For example in North America last year alone over 60,000 people lost their lives due to fentanyl overdose. We are very mindful we don't want to see that type of harm occurring in our community here in New Zealand,” he said.

On Saturday night, a warning was issued by High Alert about an unknown white powder linked to multiple hospitalisations in the Wairarapa.

Preliminary testing on Sunday determined the powder was fentanyl, or a fentanyl-type substance. Further testing will be carried out by ESR to confirm.

Supplied Fentanyl testing strips can be used to identify the drug.

Each person treated displayed the same symptoms as an opioid overdose, and all responded well to naloxone, a drug that reverses an opioid overdose, Macdonald said.

At least six people were unconscious and in serious condition when emergency services arrived.

Wellington Free Ambulance and other health services across Wellington and Wairarapa have naloxone in the event of further overdoses and additional supply has been made available if required.

The white powder has a very similar appearance to cocaine and authorities are warning it should not be consumed in any amount.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Wendy Allison, Managing Director of KnowYourStuffNZ, and Samuel Andrews, Harm Reduction Project Advisor for the NZ Drug Foundation, talk through their drug testing (Video first published August 2019).

“Based on the number of hospitalisations and geographic spread of incidents, it is likely this substance is widely available in the Wairarapa region and possibly further,” High Alert, an early warning drug notification system, said in a statement.

Fentanyl is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine and is rarely seen in New Zealand's illicit drug market.

“We are still optimistic that this is a one-off and this is exactly why the drug early warning system exists, to pick up these patterns of acute harm occurring in the community,” Macdonald said.

Currently, fentanyl is used in a liquid form for pain relief in the health system. In cases where the drug has been used for recreational purposes, it’s typically been obtained illegally from these services, Macdonald said.

Both fentanyl and heroine are monitored in the national wastewater testing programme.

“If there was to be an uptake of that drug illicitly, we would see it very quickly through that testing,” Macdonald said.

Reported symptoms include a person becoming unresponsive and/or losing consciousness, slowed and/or difficulty breathing and a weak pulse.

Fentanyl test strips can help identify the substance and drug checking services can also identify when a substance is not what it has been sold as.

Anonymous reports of the drug can be made through High Alert’s reporting system for unusual effects using the alert ID N22/029.