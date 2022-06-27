Cyclist killed in crash with truck in central Hamilton

Emergency services at the scene of the crash on Monday.

A cyclist has died after a crash with a truck in central Hamilton.

Police, firefighters and St John staff arrived at the scene just after 8am at the intersection of Tristram and London streets outside Seddon Park.

A witness, who arrived at the scene before the police, said a truck had stopped a little way up Norton Rd with a pushbike under a wheel.

”It was in pieces, all crunched up around the wheel. It looked as if the truck dragged the bike.

”The police were quick to cover up the area.”

The circumstances of the crash are under investigation.

The road was closed and diversions were in place.

A spokesperson from Semco, the company whose truck was involved in the crash, said they had been informed about the crash and had spoken with the driver of the truck who they said was “not good”.

The company was going through the necessary processes with police.

“We’re on our way down from Auckland now, to get there and assess it,” the spokesperson said about 9am.

“I’ve spoken with the driver, what’s happened has happened, and we need to go through the process.”

The company was planning to contact the rider’s family at some point.