Murderer Samuel Samson's appeal against 17-year jail sentence dismissed

Samuel Moses Samson on trial in High Court at Invercargill for the murder of Azalia Wilson at Invercargill on November 17, 2019. He was found guilty and sentenced to a minimum 17 years in prison.

A Southland man who brutally murdered his partner in a motel room has had his appeal to reduce his 17-year prison sentence dismissed.

Following a High Court trial at Invercargill, Samuel Samson was found guilty of murdering Azalia Wilson, 21, the mother of his baby daughter.

Wilson suffered multiple stab wounds, fractures to her skull, extensive subdural haemorrhages, a fractured jaw and extensive bruising on her face, jaw, neck, arms and body. She was found dead in an Invercargill motel in November, 2019.

Justice Nation sentenced Samson to life imprisonment with a minimum of 17 years.

Samson appealed the sentence, arguing it was manifestly excessive given his mental health issues and disadvantaged upbringing.

READ MORE:

* Convicted murderer Samuel Samson appeals 17-year non-parole sentence for murder

* Invercargill mother sentenced for attempting to defeat the course or justice

* Mum found guilty of attempting to defeat the course of justice



However, in a Court of Appeal judgement released on Monday, the sentence was upheld.

The decision said it was accepted Samson had a “truly dreadful upbringing” which helped explain his offending.

It was acknowledged he had deeply ingrained impulse and anger control deficits. But there was no evidence of any significant intellectual impairment.

“In short, there is no real evidence to support a conclusion that Mr Samson had diminished responsibility,” the decision says.

Samson’s offending was premeditated, intoxication played little part in it, and the evidence showed he had been brooding for some time about a perceived issue that ultimately triggered his attack.

“There is no doubt he went to the motel that night intending to brutally murder Ms Wilson. Mr Samson’s actions following the murder were also calculated and extremely callous. None of this is adequately explained by a lack of impulse control,” the decision says.

Moreover, Samson had a long history of serious and escalating domestic violence, it added.

Supplied Invercargill woman Azalia Wilson was murdered in November, 2019, by her then partner Samuel Samson.

The Crown had argued the 17-year minimum sentence was correct given the “high level of brutality, cruelty, depravity or callousness” involved in the murder.

The decision details Samson’s background, saying his early childhood was characterised by extreme violence. He suffered significant and repeated physical abuse from a very early age and sustained a number of head injuries with associated loss of consciousness and periods of hospital care.

He first came to the attention of Child Youth and Family Services (CYFS) when aged three, and later witnessed his father stabbing his mother.

“Dr Monasterio considers that Mr Samson experienced physical, sexual and psychological trauma at the most severe end of the spectrum,” the decision says.

A combination of severe family dysfunction, separation from family, frequent changes of foster placements and lengthy stays in residential child and youth facilities, prevented Samson from establishing any semblance of predictable and stable attachments.

The doctor considered it very likely that he suffered a number of traumatic brain injuries which also contributed to his impaired impulse control, low frustration tolerance, impaired anger control and impaired cognitive functioning.

However, Dr Monasterio said there was no indication that Samson had any significant intellectual impairment.

“In Dr Monasterio’s opinion, Samson suffers from Complex Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, a broader, more serious and persistent condition than PTSD.”

In outlining his offending, the judgement says on Friday, November 15, 2019, Wilson, who was not living with Samson, made arrangements for the two of them and their baby to spend the weekend together, staying at a motel in Invercargill.

Samson, then aged 31, went to various venues on the Saturday night while Wilson and the baby remained at the motel. Samson returned by taxi at 1.42am in an agitated state.

He gave the taxi driver $150 for what was only a $15 fare and told him he could expect to see him in the news.

Once inside the motel room, Samson attacked Wilson and brutally murdered her.

Samson then disposed of various items near the Ōreti River, including a knife, a singlet that had been worn by Wilson and the baby’s bassinet.