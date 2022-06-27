New Zealand 'grossly underprepared' for widespread fentanyl overdoses, expert says

Fentanyl testing strips can be used to identify the drug.

Twelve people were hospitalised due to fentanyl overdoses in the Wairarapa on the weekend

Three people said they thought they were taking cocaine and methamphetamine

Each person responded well to naloxone, an opioid overdose medication, that drug harm agencies have long been warning is underfunded and under-resourced

The NZ Drug Foundation is warning the health system is “grossly underprepared” for widespread opioid overdoses

The supply of a life-saving medicine for drug overdoses meant no one in Wairarapa died after unwittingly consuming fentanyl on the weekend – but the Drug Foundation is warning that others might not be so lucky.

Foundation chief executive Sarah Helm said in some parts of the country, ambulance services don’t have access to the drug naloxone, which could save a person who has overdosed, and the entire health system was “grossly underprepared” for an opioid crisis.

“We were very, very lucky that these people survived. It's a miracle none of them have died,” Helm said.

Authorities are working to determine the prevalence of the synthetic opioid in the community, after it was detected for the first time in New Zealand in a powdered form following 12 people being hospitalised, over 48 hours in the Wairarapa.

On Monday, police confirmed they were not aware of any further hospitalisations since Sunday.

National Drug Intelligence Bureau manager Detective Inspector Blair Macdonald also said there was not yet any evidence to suggest the drug was circulating in Wellington.

Two people said they thought they were taking cocaine and another thought they had purchased methamphetamine.

Each person responded well to naloxone, the opioid overdose medication that drug harm agencies have long been warning is underfunded and under-resourced.

The foundation has previously raised alarm about the country’s vulnerability to an opioid crisis, which could become quickly widespread if a more commonly used drug, such as MDMA, methamphetamine or cocaine, was adulterated.

“If it's more widespread, or indeed we continue to see situations like this, we badly need more of the tools to do the job,” Helm said.

Supplied New Zealand Drug Foundation executive director Sarah Helm.

Pure powdered fentanyl is highly potent, with one gram being the equivalent to 20,000 safe doses.

Having an increased supply of naloxone that could be distributed within the community could save lives, Helm said.

“An overdose can happen quite quickly with fentanyl. So we need to act really quickly,” she said. “Waiting for an ambulance to turn up could be too late.”

Emerging evidence shows the drug may also be effective for people suffering from a synthetic cannabinoid overdose, Helm said, but the regulations around the medicine remain “frustrating”,

Supplied A small sample of the substance that is believed to have caused 12 hospitalisations in the Wairarapa over the past 48 hours.

An injectable version of naloxone that is funded can only be administered by health staff. A nasal spray that is able to be purchased by anyone and can be shared within the community costs $90 and most chemists don’t stock it, Helm said.

“We are quite hamstrung in terms of being able to respond to this, should it turn into a bigger situation. At the moment, we're really hoping that we've seen the perimeter of the problem,” she said.

New initiatives such as the early warning system High Alert and drug checking had contributed greatly to reducing drug harm, but there were still “significant gaps” in the country’s preparedness, Helm said.

“We have been watching the overdose crisis in North America and Europe, which has killed I believe in the USA alone last year, it was actually close to 80,000 and the year before it was 60,000, and watching that was of great concern.”

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Wendy Allison, Managing Director of KnowYourStuffNZ, and Samuel Andrews, Harm Reduction Project Advisor for the NZ Drug Foundation, talk through their drug testing (Video first published August 2019).

New Zealand spent about four times the amount of money on criminal measures to tackle drugs, compared with the amount spent on treatment, education, and drug checking combined, Helm said.

“The harm reduction side in particular really struggles for resources. We're working with organisations that are very, very under-resourced.”

For several years the foundation had been calling for reform of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1975, with a better focus on health-based approaches.

“One of the things that has exacerbated the overdose crisis in North America in particular has been the drug laws. We have essentially, in the 1970s, adopted the same drug laws,” she said.

The New Zealand Needle Exchange Programme (NZNEP) had arranged for fentanyl testing strips to be sent to its Masterton branch on Hope St on Monday, as well as a drug testing machine.

NZNEP national harm reduction lead Jason George said it just was a matter of time before fentanyl popped up in New Zealand but communities needed to do everything they could to stop it taking hold.

"I believe we should be scaling up drug-checking services. Ideally, we would see drug-checking services at a range of places, such as all our needle exchange outlets, festival events and the Drug Foundation."

There are about 20 needle exchanges around New Zealand.

supplied New Zealand Needle Exchange Programme national harm reduction lead Jason George with some fentanyl testing strips.

George said powdered fentanyl's first New Zealand appearance being in a rural area didn't come as a surprise.

"It's a good reminder that drugs can pop up anywhere and just because a smaller provincial town doesn't mean you're immune from drug harm.”

NZNEP is a licensed drug checking provider largely funded by the Ministry of Health and people who used their services are guaranteed confidentiality.

Piers Fuller/Stuff The Masterton Needle Exchange on Hope St is getting fentanyl testing gear in on Monday, so people can test their drugs for the harmful substance in the wake of several overdoses in Wairarapa.

People could pay a couple of dollars for a fentanyl testing strip or have their substance tested for free on the spot.

Masterton mayor Lyn Patterson and Carterton Mayor Greg Lang said the overdoses were concerning.

"Please check on your friends and whānau to make sure they are aware of this issue and don’t be afraid to call an ambulance if you or a friend become unwell after using a synthetic drug,” Lang said.