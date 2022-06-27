Man who assaulted and intimidated former partner later moved to her town 'just by chance', court hears

“Nobody said anything bad about Nelson,” said a lawyer defending his client’s decision to move to the town.

Seeking to escape Napier, where things had become “toxic”, Mathew Stephen Cox moved to Nelson.

That Nelson was home to his former partner, whom Cox had assaulted and sent hundreds of abusive messages, was “just by chance”, his lawyer Philip Jensen said.

In March, a Napier District Court judge found Cox, 43, guilty of assault and intimidation charges relating to his former partner.

Open Justice reported that Cox, who was so controlling he would not allow his partner to use the toilet with the door closed, repeatedly assaulted and intimidated her, and sent her hundreds of explicit and abusive messages.

On Monday, Cox appeared in the Nelson District Court following a Crown application to revoke his bail.

Awaiting sentencing on his charges, Cox had been bailed to a Napier address. However, he moved to Nelson for a fresh start, said Jensen, who appeared for his client via video link from Napier.

Crown prosecutor James Bridgman, also appearing remotely, said Cox’s convictions and a significant risk of reoffending meant his bail should be revoked until he could find a suitable address outside Nelson.

Judge Richard Russell queried Cox’s decision. “There are plenty of other places to choose other than Nelson.”

Jensen said Cox wanted to escape Napier, where a “toxic” atmosphere had made things unsafe, and start afresh in a similar town.

“He’d looked it up, and Nelson is similar to Napier in terms of size, climate, and nobody said anything bad about Nelson,” Jensen said.

“I’m not convinced,” Russell replied.

The judge gave Cox three options: find an address outside Nelson; return to his Napier address or wait in custody for his sentencing.

After standing down for an hour, Cox chose to go back to Napier, which the Judge Russell called a “sensible decision”.

Cox was ordered to take a bus to Napier on July 2 and report to the police station that day. Cox will be sentenced in Napier District Court on 19 July.