9000-year-old prehistoric man 'brought to life' by Dunedin production company

One of the oldest and most intact skeletal remains in the world – and which also has links to mana whenua – have been “brought to life” by a Dunedin digital production company.

Jeasy Sehgal​, creative director of Graphic Monk, says while the company isn’t the first to reconstruct the skull of 9000-year-old Kennewick Man, it is the first to use technology “to make him human”.

Sehgal’s team used software Reallusion to turn reference images and hours of research into an animated person, completed with emotional responses, rather than “just a 3-D character”.

He said the story behind Kennewick Man was a reminder of how people take museums for granted, and how history can be brought to life.

The remains were found in the 1990s in America’s Washington state, and were never displayed.

He was fought over for decades by the military, the scientists who wanted to study him and the indigenous people of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation, who wanted the man to be reburied.

The prehistoric remains were eventually reburied in 2017, but a 3-D scan was made and some DNA was taken.

Virtual Production Dojo Dunedin-based virtual production company Graphic Monk brings 9000-year-old Kennewick Man to life.

Being over 9000 years old, Kennewick Man’s DNA contained links to numerous now-distinct cultures, including the Moriori who migrated to the Chatham Islands/Rēkohu, according to an article by Smithsonian magazine.

People disagreed with what his features would have looked like. The Dunedin team chose a combination of the clay models made over the last few decades, as well as the more recent DNA discoveries.

It was the link to mana whenua of New Zealand that excited Sehgal. He said his team wanted to show how technology could be used beyond video games and film, and hoped in future they could collaborate with Aotearoa New Zealand museums.

“There is so much history in New Zealand ... imagine bringing Te Papa to life. You add in augmented reality ... suddenly we could be interacting with our ancestors. That excites me.”

The project was undertaken as an in-house challenge, and took the team four hours to complete what Sehgal said would have taken weeks with other technology.