Ukrainian Kiwis 'grateful' for Government's $4.5m support, but remain concerned

Stephen and Lynn Gill are putting their jobs on hold to assist with Ukraine refugee crisis in Poland.

Ukranian Kiwis are “grateful” to hear the Government will continue supporting Ukraine after the Russian invasion, but believe more could be done.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson announced the Government would send Nato another $4.5 million for non-lethal military aid for Ukraine and send another six intelligence analysts to Europe to help.

At the Government’s weekly post-Cabinet media briefing, Robertson said the funding would go to a Nato trust fund which provides Ukraine with non-lethal military equipments and supplies, such as fuel, communications equipment, and medical supplies.

Russia has waged war against Ukraine for four months, and last week continued to make slow progress in seizing territory from Ukraine, claiming the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk​.

Tatyana Zagrebelko, who moved to New Zealand five years ago, but is originally from Kharkiv, Ukraine, said she was “grateful” for New Zealand’s continued support, but was “concerned” not enough was being done to support special visas for Ukrainians.

“Ukraine is desperate for support, so any help from the New Zealand Government – military, monetary or humanitarian – is hugely appreciated.

“That said, I’m still hoping for an expansion of the Special Ukraine Visa, so that it can effectively help Ukrainians left behind – like my family,” Zagrebelko said.

Zagrebelko’s parents were approved for the Government’s 2022 Special Ukraine Visa, but she’s “devastated” her cousin and cousin’s son were rejected.

Supplied Bride Tatyana Zagrebelko is pictured with her parents Yurii and Elena Zagrebelko at her wedding to Kiwi Peter Craven.

Immigration NZ earlier said they “would not be invited to apply for the visa” because they were not deemed immediate family members.

“I know this is not New Zealand’s war, but this is a war on democracy. It is very important for the people of Ukraine to know they are not alone,” Zagrebelko said.

Ukranian-born Yuriy Gladun, who is part of the Ukrainian Association of New Zealand (Northern Regions) said he believed the announcement was “playing of politics”.

“Whatever is given and done is good and we are thankful for that, but the Government said this action was taken in allegiance with other nations.

“It seems to me New Zealand is only doing these things to look good in front of other nations like Australia and the United States.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Hamilton-based Ukrainian Kiwi Yuriy Gladun said the war was “as bad as ever” in Ukraine.

Gladun said Ukrainians in Aotearoa were “frightened” for their loved ones and for the future of Ukraine as a country.

“The war is as bad as ever, yet people are no longer talking about it. We must remember that Ukraine continues to bleed.”

Kate Turska, from Mahi for Ukraine, a taskforce representing Ukrainian community organisations in New Zealand, said the group felt the Government response was “too slow”, compared to other countries.

“Hundreds of Ukrainians are still dying every day to protect Western democratic values, but they’re not making headlines any more. We cannot let these horrors become normalised.”

Turska said the group would continue to campaign for an expansion of the eligibility criteria of the Special Ukraine Visa.

SUPPLIED Kate Turska moved to New Zealand 16 years ago but was born and raised in Sloviansk, Ukraine.

Robertson also announced six Defence Force intelligence analysts sent to the United Kingdom to assist with war intelligence would stay there until November 30. Another six analysts would be deployed there for the coming five months.

A separate group of four Defence Force logistics specialists deployed to Germany would stay a further two months, until August 31.

Liaison officers would also remain in Belgium and the UK for a further five months, and another officer would be sent to Germany for the coming two months.

In March, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern asked Parliament to join her in condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Ardern called on Russia to withdraw its military.

At that time, Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi also confirmed the Government was expediting the processing of 170 visa applications for Ukrainians - half of these were Ukrainians offshore and the remainder in New Zealand already.